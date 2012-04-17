The Women Of Bloomberg TV

Photo: Bloomberg

You may remember that we’ve introduced you to all the women of Bloomberg before.But since then, the network has brought in some new faces and said goodbye to some more familiar ones.



No worries though, it’s still a collection of smart, talented journalists committed to giving you hard news on markets, Wall Street, politics and more.

You’ll probably recognise most of these ladies, but some of them will be new to you because they cover markets in Hong Kong or Dubai. To catch them, you’d have to wake up extra early.

But maybe it’s worth it…

Cristina Alesci What she does: Alesci covers private equity and deal making for Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg News. She also writes Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg Markets Magazine. Background: Before Bloomberg Alesci worked at law firm Sidley Austin and Pfizer. She has a masters degree in journalism from NYU and completed her undergraduate education at Pace University. Haslinda Amin What she does: Singapore-based news correspondent and anchor. Background: Amin also covers news throughout the day from Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent and reports from international events such as the World Economic Forum and Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings. Willow Bay What she does: L.A. based correspondent for Bloomberg TV. Background: Bay is a seasoned television personality -- having worked everywhere from Lifetime to ABC and CNN -- as well as a published author. She graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in literature and received a master's degree from New York University's Stern School of Business. Deirdre Bolton What she does: New York-based anchor, host of 'MoneyMoves', a show about alternative assets that airs at 1:00 pm on weekdays. Background: Since joining Bloomberg in 1999, Bolton has reported from the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. Prior to Bloomberg, she started her career in banking, selling European equities to U.S. portfolio managers. She worked for La Caisse de Depots (CDC North America) and Societe Generale, both in France and in the U.S. Before landing her own show with MoneyMoves, Bolton co-hosted Insider Track with Erik Schatzker. Margaret Brennan What she does: New York-based anchor. Hosts 'In Business with Margaret Brennan'. Background: Brennan joined Bloomberg in 2009 from CNBC. In January 2010, she hosted BTV's first live broadcast from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She also reported live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland 2010. Brennan graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor's degree in foreign affairs and Middle East studies and a minor in Arabic language. She was a Fulbright-Hays Scholar and studied Arabic at Yarmouk University in Jordan. She speaks fluent Arabic. Cali Carlin What she does: New York-based reporter. Background: Carlin joined Bloomberg in 2010 from CBS Interactive, where she was an anchor, reporter and producer. Prior to CBS, Carlin was an anchor and correspondent for Channel One News, the in-school news broadcast. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University. Emily Chang What she does: San Fracisco based host of tech show 'Bloomberg West'

Background: Chang joined Bloomberg in 2010 after starting out as a local reporter in San Diego and then moved to Beijing to report for CNN. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University.

Margaret Conley What she does: Bloomberg TV reporter based in Shanghai China Background: Before joining Bloomberg TV, Conley was a reporter for ABC based in Tokyo. She has a B.A. from Columbia University and a master's degree from the Journalism Media Studies Centre at the University of Hong Kong.

Catherine Cowdery What she does: Bloomberg Radio reporter. Background: Cowdery has been with Bloomberg since 1990. Before that, she worked for a radio station in Massachusetts. She has a B.A. from Barnard College and a master's degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism. Cowdery is also known for voicing the 'transfer' and 'station stop' announcements for many New York City subway lines.

Courtney Donohoe What she does: Donohoe co-hosts 'Taking Stock', a program which airs on Bloomberg TV and Radio. Background: Donohoe started her career as a product manager and developer at Bloomberg and has reported from the NYSE to stations in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. She holds B.S. from Boston College. Sheila Dharmarajan What she does: New York-based markets reporter. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg TV, Dharmarajan worked on Wall Street. She received her bachelor's degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a MBA from Stanford University. Sara Eisen What she does: New York-based markets reporter. Background: Eisen covers the foreign exchange market (dollar, yen, euro and pound). Eisen joined Bloomberg Television in 2008, and has worked in both New York and Hong Kong, reporting headline news on global markets. Prior, Eisen was a reporter for ForexTv.com. She holds a master's degree in broadcast journalism with a concentration in business reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Scarlet Fu What she does: New York-based chief markets correspondent.

Background: Scarlet Fu is a Bloomberg veteran with 14 years' experience as a financial journalist in the U.S. and Asia. Prior to joining Bloomberg Television, she served as a stocks editor for Bloomberg News and also oversaw Bloomberg News coverage of Asian equities. Fu began her career at CNBC Asia. Julianna Goldman What she does: Bloomberg Television's White House Correspondent. Also serves as a weekly panelist on 'Political Capital with Al Hunt'. Background: Goldman joined Bloomberg in 2003. Check out a fun interview with her here. Sample: 'When did you last cry and why? Watching Crazy Heart - when Jeff Bridges performs for the first time with Colin Farrell.' Christine Harper What she does: Chief financial correspondent and lead reporter covering Goldman Sachs. Background: Harper is a seasoned journalist having worked at The Sun Herald in Biloxi, Missippi, The Philadelphia Enquirer, and Dow Jones. She holds a masters degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Kathleen Hays What she does: Hays hosts a radio show called 'The Hays Advantage' Background: Hays is a veteran reporter who has covered the Fed (for 20 years) and markets for CNN, CNNfn, Reuters, and CNBC. She holds both a BA and a masters in economics from Stanford University. Megan Hughes What she does: Washington D.C. based correspondent covering all aspects of government. Background: This isn't Hughes' first time covering government. She was a political correspondent for CNN Newsource, Hearst, and Cox Media Group. She holds both a B.A. and masters in journalism from Northwestern University. Julie Hyman What she does: Senior markets correspondent for Bloomberg Television. Background: Hyman previously worked as morning markets editor, tracking breaking news and stock trends. She has reported from the New York Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ MarketSite and the Chicago Board of Trade. Prior, Hyman worked in Bloomberg's Paris office as a print journalist covering European stock markets, and for the Washington Times newspaper covering local and national business stories. She grew up outside Baltimore, Md., and graduated from Randolph-Macon College in Virginia. Linzie Janis What she does: London-based Bloomberg Television anchor. She also hosts 'First Look', a show that covers everything that happened in Asia while you were sleeping. Background: Janis Previously served as a Bloomberg News European markets reporter. Before joining Bloomberg in 2008, she was a reporter and producer at CNN International in London. Gigi Stone What she does: New York-based reporter. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg in 2009, Stone reported on business, finance, and consumer affairs for ABC News. She began her career at NY1 News as a general assignment reporter and anchor covering politics and business. While at NY1, she covered the 9/11 World Trade centre attacks live from the scene. Stone grew up in Manhattan, where she learned to speak French, Portuguese and Spanish. She received a Master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism, Francine Lacqua What she does: Senior correspondent and anchor for Bloomberg Television in London. Background: Covered major international events for Bloomberg Television including the World Economic Forum in Davos, IMF in Washington, G20 meetings and OPEC. She was nominated for the Association of International Broadcasters 'Personality of the Year Award' in 2009. Angie Lau What she does: Lau is a Hong Kong based reporter covering Asian markets. Background: Lau is an award winning journalist having received accolades from Ohio Society of Professional Journalists for Best Government Reporting, Best Consumer Reporting, and Best Investigative Report. She won the Ohio Excellence in Journalism Award for In-Depth and Investigative Reporting while at WEWS-TV in Cleavland, Ohio. She has also worked for CTV in Toronto and covered the Chicago Board of Trade in Chicago. She has a degree in journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. Susan Li What she does: Hong Kong-based anchor for Bloomberg Television. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg, Susan was an anchor in China for CCTV International's 'BizChina' and prime time news shows. She has also worked on 'The National', the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's nationwide show. Betty Liu What she does: New York-based anchor of 'In the Loop' with Betty Liu. Background: Before joining Bloomberg, Liu was an anchor for CNBC Asia in Hong Kong. Prior to that, she was Atlanta Bureau Chief for the FT and Taiwan Bureau Chief for Dow Jones (the youngest ever for Dow Jones Asia). She published the financial and lifestyle guide, 'Age Smart: Discovering the Fountain of Youth at Midlife and Beyond'. Liu was born in Hong Kong and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with an English degree. Carol Massar What she does: National correspondent for Bloomberg TV Background: Massar joined Bloomberg Television in 1999. Prior to Bloomberg, Massar served as producer, reporter and anchor for Dow Jones Television. She also appeared on CNBC, the Financial News Network, and Nightly Business Report on PBS. In 2006, Massar anchored The Ethanol Fix -- Breaking America's Addiction to Oil, which won the National Gracie Award from the American Women in Radio and Television. Massar earned a degree in economics from Barnard College. Robyn Meredith What she does: Meredith is a Hong Kong correspondent covering Asia's markets. Background: Meredith is a NYT best selling author for her 2007 book 'The Elephant and the Dragon: The Rise of India and China and What It Means for All of Us.' Before that she worked as editor of Forbes, Asia and covered Detroit for the New York Times among other positions. She graduated suma cum laude from Boston University. Karen Moskow What she does: Co-host on various Bloomberg Radio shows, like 'The Hays Advantage.' Background: Moskow joined Bloomberg in 2006. Before that she worked for Dow Jones/WSJ and various radio stations in the New England region. She has received an Associated Press award for special coverage following the 9/11 attacks for WBIX Boston. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Maryam Nemazee What she does: London-based anchor for Bloomberg Television. Background: Nemazee joined Bloomberg Television in 2010 from Al Jazeera English. Prior to that, she was an anchor and reporter in Moscow for Russia Today. Vonnie Quinn What she does: Co-host of 'The Hays Advantage' on Bloomberg Radio. Background: Quinn turned down Oxford to pursue journalism ('nuff said, right?). Instead she pursued an masters in journalism at Columbia University where she received the she was awarded the ABC Frank Reynolds fellowship and a New York Financial Writers' Association scholarship for her analytical features on The Coca-Cola Company and The Gap, Inc. Trish Regan What she does: Host of 'Street Smart' on Bloomberg TV. Backround: Regan, an Emmy nominated journalist, was at CNBC before she went to Bloomberg. There she covered everything from the marijuana industry to Brazil's economy. Before that, she was a correspondent for the 'CBS Evening News'. She is a graduate of Columbia University. Stephanie Ruhle What she does: Ruhle is a co-host on 'Inside Track' on Bloomberg TV. Background: Ruhle was a Wall Streeter before she was a journalist. She worked with hedge fund clients at Deutsche Bank as a Managing Director, but began her career at Credit Suisse. She holds a bachelor's degree in International Business from Lehigh University. Mia Saini What she does: Saini is a Hong Kong based correspondent for Bloomberg TV. Background: Saini joined Bloomberg from Forbes in 2011. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School. She received her undergraduate degree in neuroscience and media studies from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a double minor in civil engineering and management science from MIT Sloan School of Management. Lara Setrakian What she does: Dubai based reporter for Bloomberg TV

Background: Before joining Bloomberg, Setrakian worked in Dubai and New York for ABC News. Before that she was a consultant at McKinsey & Co. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard. Olivia Sterns What she does: London based general assignment reporter for Bloomberg.

Background: Sterns joined Bloomberg in 2010 after serving as an anchor at WNYC-TV in New York. Poppy Trowbridge What she does: London-based finance and investing reporter. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg TV, Trowbridge was Bloomberg News' European Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter and a banking correspondent. She also worked as a business analyst with the consulting group Control Risks. Jane Williams What she does: Jane Stoddard Williams is the host/producer of education show Bloomberg EDU Background: Williams is an industry vet (former producer of the PBS Series, 'Inside Story') and children's advocate. She holds a BA from Duke University where she graduated suma cum laude. Linda Yueh What she does: London based economics editor for Bloomberg News Background: Yueh has a PhD in economics from Oxford and is fellow there as well. Previously, she worked at law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and served as a special advisor to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. She is a public speaker and published author. Caroline Hyde What she does: London based correspondent for Bloomberg TV Background: Hyde joined Bloomberg in 2008 after working as a public relations for London's Moorgate Group, where she was a debt market specialist. She is a graduate of Oxford University. Sometimes it's not about the journalists, it's about the guests Here's Everything We Learned From This Morning's Historic Edition Of CNBC Squawk Box>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.