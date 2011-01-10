Meet The Woman Who Kept Alleged AZ Shooter Jared Loughner From Reloading

Meet Patricia Maisch the woman who kept alleged shooter Jared Lee Loughner from reloading after he opened fire on a crowd of people in Arizona Saturday.



The Tuscon sheriff told Shep Smith yesterday she may have saved numerous lives and “it was one of the bravest actions he’d ever seen.”

Maish seems far less willing to take credit for her actions.

Maisch says that she made the decision to drop to the ground when the shooting started. When shooting stopped at the woman next to her two men, Roger Salzgeber and Bill D. Badger, tackled Loughner and Maisch grabbed the magazine so that he couldn’t reload.

The best part of this interview may be how determined Maisch is not to give in to a dramatic re-telling of the event no matter how many opportunities Shep gives her. “We’re pretty common, every day folk,” said Maisch.

However, Maisch also echoed Pima County Sheriff Clarence Dupnik saying she thinks the “extreme right has gone too far” and she hopes the GOP will tone down their rhetoric.

Video below.

video.foxnews.com

