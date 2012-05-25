Meet The Woman Who Manages Mark Zuckerberg's Life

Photo: Quora

No list of the most important women at Facebook is complete without reference of Anikka Fragodt, executive assistant to the CEO of Facebook.In one online forum, Pedram Keyani, a top engineering manager at Facebook, says Fragodt is one of the most influential women at Facebook.



While Zuckerberg is tucked away in his office (or somewhere on Facebook’s campus) coding and developing Facebook’s products, Fragodt makes sure the rest of his life runs smoothly. That’s a big responsibility — managing one of the most important CEOs and entrepreneurs in history.

So, who is Fragodt?

She’s been an assistant and coordinator for a long time.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s been doing this since 1987. (Yes, that’s around the time that Zuckerberg was finally getting out of diapers.)

Fragodt joined Facebook in 2006, around the time that Facebook had 6 million users. She’s been Zuckerberg’s assistant for about six years, according to her profile.

She’s a native San Francisco resident, where she was born, and a fan of Girl Talk according to her Facebook profile. (She’s also friends with Jim Breyer, an early Facebook investor, on Facebook.)

She’s served as a legal assistant and she says on her profile that she’s proficient in legal and financial reporting.

One of her LinkedIn recommendations from an earlier job describes her as “a rock that multi-tasks like a dynamo but she can always be counted on to be there when you need her.”

Another Facebook employee said she’s “highly knowledgeable, professional and helpful. She’s a great person to work with.”

She appears to be very passionate about her job—she’s very prolific on Quora, a question-and-answer site.

She says on Quora that the executive assistant role demands a “jack of all trades type,” which is what she seems to be like. Here are some of her responsibilities at Facebook:

Review, update and manage Mark Zuckerberg’s schedule and managing the agenda and logistics of all weekly and monthly global meetings.

Communicating with customers, prospects, partners and vendors on a daily basis.

Keeping Zuckerberg’s secret communications and documentation secret—and screen his incoming calls and meetings.

organising and managing his travel arrangements.

Helping plan conferences and events.

Fragodt is described as Zuckerberg’s “trusted personal assistant” in The Facebook Effect, one of the best pieces of literature covering Facebook.

It’s pretty clear among everything else that Fragodt is beloved by her peers and is one of those “lynch pins” that holds the team together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.