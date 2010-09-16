Meet The Woman Suing Goldman Sachs For Sexual Discrimination

Cristina Chen-Oster is behind a three woman strong lawsuit against Goldman Sachs for sexual discrimination in basically every aspect of Goldman’s business practices.



Oster and another one of the women on her team, Lisa Parisi, were named Vice President and Managing Director at Goldman, but that seems to be as far as they got, allegedly because Goldman discriminates against women.

The other woman, Shanna Orlich, was a trader.

Until we find and read the lawsuit, we won’t know how much they’re asking for.

Luckily for us, she’s one of those people that writes paragraphs about herself on LinkedIn. Here’s how she describes herself:

Cristina joined Deutsche Bank in 2006 and has grown its equity derivatives business significantly in volume, product breadth, and client coverage. Cristina has identified market and technology trends and regulatory requirements in the structured equity business and is at the forefront of product development.

Prior to DB, Cristina developed the equity structured notes businesses at IXIS Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs. At Goldman, Cristina was also a founding member of the Asian Professionals Network, active in the women’s mentoring program and received her CFA designation. Cristina started her career as a financial analyst in Credit Suisse’s Fixed Income Portfolio Strategies Group in 1991.

Cristina obtained her B.S. in Economics from M.I.T. in three years. She is a founding sister of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and continues to be active as an Educational Counselor and co-captain of DB’s M.I.T. recruiting team.

And here’s her resume. She hasn’t responded yet to our request for comment. A Goldman spokesman wouldn’t comment to Reuters.

