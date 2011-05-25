Meet the White House’s New Story Squasher

Jesse Lee in a picture featured on his official White House Twitter account.

Just so you know, your tax dollars are now paying for a “director of progressive media & online response” within the White House. Translation: a dedicated enforcer and story squasher that loves the liberal media.”This week, Jesse Lee will move from the new media department into a role in the communications department as Director of Progressive Media & Online Response,” Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said in an internal memo provided to The Huffington Post. “For the last two years, Jesse has often worn two hats working in new media and serving as the White House’s liaison with the progressive media and online community. Starting this week, Jesse will take on the second role full time working on outreach, strategy and response.”



How does HuffPo take that? “The Obama administration has created and staffed a new position tucked inside their communications shop for helping coordinate rapid response to unfavorable stories and fostering and improving relations with the progressive online community.”

If the name Jesse Lee sounds familiar it’s probably because back in 2009 he wrote a White House blog post bashing Glenn Beck.

Via a new official White House Twitter account, Lee has already started the spin:

Lee’s progressive pedigree makes him a natural fit for the position. He’s worked at the Democratic National Committee and also served as a media adviser to Nancy Pelosi.

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

