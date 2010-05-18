Meet The Top 3 Traders Under 30

Like LA Lakers phenomenon Kobe Bryant, Jan Sramek -- age 23 -- has hit the big leagues with a ton of talent and promise. Having made the national headlines in the UK by breaking the world A-level record, Sramek enrolled to read Mathematics on a scholarship at the prestigious Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. Shortly afterward, he transferred to the London School of Economics to work during his studies because London-based hedge funds recognised his potential and snapped him up during his 1st year.

Having accumulated a wealth of experience on both the buy and sell-side during university, Sramek moved over to the area where many of the current superstars of the industry cut their teeth: the emerging markets fixed income trading desk at Goldman's (NYSE:GS) London office (a very active area given today's debt and currency volatility). Although neither Sramek nor Goldman would confirm or deny any details about this trading desk, we can assume the group has done extraordinarily well since Goldman's traders had a perfect 100% win-rate last quarter .

Sramek is considered somewhat of a prodigy in Europe. He has repeatedly made the headlines with his various achievements. Most recently, Financial News named him the youngest financier ever on their list of 100 Rising Stars of Financial Markets Under 40 -- a list which previously included the likes of Greg Coffey of Moore Capital and Pierre Andurand of BlueGold.

Out of all the firms with which we spoke, Goldman was the least revealing. Nevertheless, informed sources suggest that Sramek's mentors include several of London's most powerful hedge fund managers who are clearly grooming him for the very top. It's therefore possible Jan deserves a higher place on our list. Regardless, given his age, we are confident he will be considered for Wall St. Cheat Sheet's Top 3 Traders Under 30 list for many years to come.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Sramek openly reveals the keys to his success, and makes it all sound quite simple. I highly recommend reading his book Racing Towards Excellence(a top rated book on Amazon). The book is a nice blueprint for anyone looking to maximise their ambition and take the steps necessary to be successful in any competitive environment, including finance.