10 Debt-Laden States Quickly Becoming The Next California

2010 has thus far been dominated by sovereign debt crises from Europe, including Greece and the now infamous other PIIGS members.



But CEO of JP Morgan Chase Jamie Dimon called that a minor problem compared to the havoc U.S. state debt crises might make of markets.

Many states are experiencing widening CDS spreads and declining debt ratings, with all signs pointing towards the need for more federal aid.

(For a quick refresher: If a state’s CDS spread is 500 bps, then you’re paying 5% premiums to insure your debt. Or to put it another way, if you have $1 million in debt, you can insure it for $50,000)

