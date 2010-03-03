10 Debt-Laden States Quickly Becoming The Next California

2010 has thus far been dominated by sovereign debt crises from Europe, including Greece and the now infamous other PIIGS members.
But CEO of JP Morgan Chase Jamie Dimon called that a minor problem compared to the havoc U.S. state debt crises might make of markets.
Many states are experiencing widening CDS spreads and declining debt ratings, with all signs pointing towards the need for more federal aid.
(For a quick refresher: If a state’s CDS spread is 500 bps, then you’re paying 5% premiums to insure your debt. Or to put it another way, if you have $1 million in debt, you can insure it for $50,000)
Maryland sold $595 million in new debt on February 24 taking advantage of the new Build American Bond provision in the U.S. stimulus bill and their solid credit rating.
CDS Spread: 66.4 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aaa
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AAA
Source: Bloomberg
Texas is ranked fourth by Forbes Magazine in terms of states with the best debt position due to the relatively low amount of debt on its books.
CDS Spread: 75.1 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa1
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA+
Connecticut's per capita debt levels are the country's worst, having Massachusetts and Hawaii as company.
CDS Spread: 119.0 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA
Massachusetts experiences a net migrations of nearly negative 10,000 people per year, which will reduce the amount of taxpayers in the state if the trend continues.
CDS Spread: 120.8 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA
Sen. Jim Bunning's moves to halt government spending have hit Ohio by stopping construction of the $4.4 million Fitzwater Road bridge, a replacement for an older construction.
CDS Spread: 136.8 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA+
Las Vegas airport administrators are seeking $1.8 billion in municipal bond sales this year to build a new terminal.
CDS Spread: 190.8 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA+
Michigan is one of seven states where local communities might lose the support of their state government as a result of financial problems.
CDS Spread: 211.3 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA-
The city's municipal water authority is set to auction off $400 million in new bonds in the coming weeks.
CDS Spread: 211.7 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Not Available
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): Not Available
New Republican Governor Chris Christie is attempting to have the federal government forgive the state's unemployment related debt of $1.2 billion.
CDS Spread: 222.2 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA
New York state is facing a deficit of $60.8 billion over the next five years, according to Reuters.
CDS Spread: 224.2 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA
Illinois just completed a $1 billion bond sale in January and now looks forward to another sale, this time of $356 billion, on March 11.
CDS Spread: 233.6 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): A2
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): A+
California is planning on a bond issuance of $5 billion in March.
CDS Spread: 301.4 bps
Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Baa1
Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): A-
