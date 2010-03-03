10 Debt-Laden States Quickly Becoming The Next California

Vince Veneziani, Gregory White
2010 has thus far been dominated by sovereign debt crises from Europe, including Greece and the now infamous other PIIGS members.

But CEO of JP Morgan Chase Jamie Dimon called that a minor problem compared to the havoc U.S. state debt crises might make of markets.

Many states are experiencing widening CDS spreads and declining debt ratings, with all signs pointing towards the need for more federal aid.

(For a quick refresher: If a state’s CDS spread is 500 bps, then you’re paying 5% premiums to insure your debt. Or to put it another way, if you have $1 million in debt, you can insure it for $50,000)

Maryland CDS Spread: 66.4 bps

Maryland sold $595 million in new debt on February 24 taking advantage of the new Build American Bond provision in the U.S. stimulus bill and their solid credit rating.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aaa

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AAA

Texas CDS Spread: 75.1 bps

Texas is ranked fourth by Forbes Magazine in terms of states with the best debt position due to the relatively low amount of debt on its books.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa1

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA+

Connecticut CDS Spread: 119.0 bps

Connecticut's per capita debt levels are the country's worst, having Massachusetts and Hawaii as company.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA

Massachusetts CDS Spread: 120.8 bps

Massachusetts experiences a net migrations of nearly negative 10,000 people per year, which will reduce the amount of taxpayers in the state if the trend continues.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA

Ohio CDS Spread: 136.8 bps

Sen. Jim Bunning's moves to halt government spending have hit Ohio by stopping construction of the $4.4 million Fitzwater Road bridge, a replacement for an older construction.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA+

Nevada CDS Spread: 190.8 bps

Las Vegas airport administrators are seeking $1.8 billion in municipal bond sales this year to build a new terminal.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa2

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA+

Michigan CDS Spread: 211.3 bps

Michigan is one of seven states where local communities might lose the support of their state government as a result of financial problems.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA-

BONUS: New York City CDS Spread: 211.7 bps

The city's municipal water authority is set to auction off $400 million in new bonds in the coming weeks.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Not Available

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): Not Available

New Jersey CDS Spread: 222.2 bps

New Republican Governor Chris Christie is attempting to have the federal government forgive the state's unemployment related debt of $1.2 billion.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA

New York CDS Spread: 224.2 bps

New York state is facing a deficit of $60.8 billion over the next five years, according to Reuters.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Aa3

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): AA

Illinois CDS Spread: 233.6 bps

Illinois just completed a $1 billion bond sale in January and now looks forward to another sale, this time of $356 billion, on March 11.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): A2

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): A+

And while we're at it, here's California: CDS Spread: 301.4 bps

California is planning on a bond issuance of $5 billion in March.

Municipal Bond Ratings (Moody's): Baa1

Municipal Bond Ratings (S&P): A-

