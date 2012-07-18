Meet The US Army's 10 Olympic Athletes

Photo: US Army IMCOM / flickr

The Army has a development program designed to recruit top Army athletes to play for the United States in the Olympic Games.The Army World Class Athlete Program selects the best of the military to compete in martial arts, shooting and other events.



Since U.S. Army soldiers already train heavily, it’s a great program for both the Department of defence as well as the U.S. Olympic Committee.

In the Winter Olympics, you’ll see marksmen and bobsledders who have a day job soldiering. This summer in London, you’ll see 10 Army soldiers playing for Team USA on the wrestling, boxing, shooting and other teams.

