Meet The Wall Street Lady Whose Hedge Fund Fiancé Just Got Charged With Insider Trading

Until yesterday morning, Mackenzie Mudgett had what many would call “the sweet life.”She had a successful hedge fund fiancé; a great job at the Boston Consulting Group; a luxury pad on the Upper East Side; and obviously, she’s easy on the eyes.



She can still claim most of those things today, except she’s now the fiancée of an alleged inside trader.

Her partner, Donald Longueuil was charged yesterday with wire and securities fraud, as well as obstruction of justice.

(His curse-word-filled rant about destroying evidence of his shenanigans by smashing flash drives and then dumping them in garbage trucks, has been quoted on most major news sites across the country today).

And it’s not like it was an under-the-radar bust — police arrested him at his Upper East Side home yesterday morning; Mudgett lives there with him in a $1.725 million apartment on East 59th St, according to the NY Post.

The couple is supposed to be getting hitched on February 26.

Mudgett is 32, and she’s a double Ivy Leaguer; she earned an A.B. in Molecular Biology from Princeton, and then got her MBA from Wharton in 2008.

Before Wharton, she worked for three years in UBS’ private equity business and at a venture capital and PE firm called Atlas Venture. After graduating from Penn, she landed a job as a consultant with the Boston Consulting Group, where she’s now a Project Leader.

Also, like her future hubby (who was an Olympic hopeful), she’s a serious athlete. She was a competitive rower and cyclist.She also captained a woman’s rugby team at Wharton, where she didn’t object to getting physical in a nailbiter against Duke:

Mudgett managed to get the only yellow card of the entire weekend, which still didn’t stop her from manhandling some fellow Irishwomen once she was allowed back in the game… what happened to the “touch” in touch rugby?

She also got a special acknowledgment in a book called “Women Want More” about what women want from their careers and from their employers.

Considering her exploits on the Wharton rugby pitch, bets on the fact she won’t take Don Long’s chicanery lying down.

