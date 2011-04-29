Police Bust Two British Coke Dealers 'Who Lived A Lavish James Bond Lifestyle'

Meet Timothy Eastgate and Paul Fisher, British coke dealers who maintained a James Bond themed drug empire until a routine traffic stop took them down on Thursday.



This story appeared in The Daily Mail today after an employee of the duo was pulled over in an uninsured BMW. In the BMW, on its way to a dealer in Plymouth, officers discovered 11 pounds of cocaine, worth over $400,000.

Eastgate and Fisher were obsessed with James Bond, and both had the final digits 007 in their cell phone numbers, as well as a motorboat christened “Shaken, not stirred.”

At the pair’s estate police found suitcases of cocaine, a sawed off shotgun, an x-ray machine, and in the freezer a silenced Russian pistol. Further estates were also discovered in Dubai, Bulgaria and Spain.

Photo: Devon & Cornwall Police

