Meet The 20-Something Ex-Bear Stearns VP Turning Foursquare Into A Yelp-Killer

Foursquare is working on a recommendations engine that it hopes will be able to take all the places you’ve ever checked in and tell you where you should eat your dinner.



Take that, Yelp. (And IAC’s UrbanSpoon.)

We’ve known this for a while. But what we didn’t know was who was working on this project.

Turns out it’s a guy named Justin Moore, who, according to Facebook studied Computer Science at Columbia University, lives in New York, New York, and is from Concord, Massachusetts.

Before joining Foursquare, Justin was a quantitative analyst at Two Sigma and a vice president at Bear Stearns. So yes, he’s one of those rare people who quits Wall Street for startup life.

Foursquare needs Justin to succeed. What’s a better way for the app to make money than for location-targeted next to restaurant recommendations?

