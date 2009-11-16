Meet The Trauma Surgeon Of Wall Street

John Carney

Rog Cohen is the most powerful banking lawyer in the world. Today the New York Times profiles him.

All told, from March 2008, when Bear Stearns was purchased for a song by JPMorgan Chase (both Sullivan & Cromwell clients), to mid-September, when A.I.G. (another client) was handed several billion by the government, Mr. Cohen, 65, took part in a breathtaking 17 financial deals, often hurrying among negotiations like a surgeon running between O.R.’s.

