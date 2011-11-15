Here Are The Top Female Dealmakers In The World

Photo: MTO
Bankers and lawyers are essential behind every key mergers and acquisitions deal.In general, it’s a male dominated arena that has been likened to a “old boys’ club.” But some female attorneys have come into the spotlight, and legal news service Law360.com’s annual list of top female dealmakers honours them.
From multi-billion dollar acquisitions to the hottest tech IPOs, these power women have done it all.
We put together a run down of all 10 top female dealmakers from Law360.com, and found out why they’re… well, a big deal.
Name: Barbara Becker
Firm: Partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher
Specialty: M&A focusing on corporate transactions
Education: New York University School of Law
Famous deal: Representing Kraft in its $19 billion acquisition of Cadbury in 2009-10.
Source: Law360.com, Gibson Dunn
Name: Christa D'Alimonte
Firm: Partner at Shearman & Sterling
Specialty: M&A with focus on Media/Entertainment
Education: Georgetown Law centre
Famous deal: Representing Synthes in the $21.3 billion buyout by Johnson & Johnson
Source: Law360.com, Shearman & Sterling
Name: Julie Jones
Firm: Ropes & grey
Specialty: M&A with focus on Retail & Consumer Brands, Technology
Education: Cornell Law School
Famous deal: Advised TPG in its acquisition of J. Crew, a $3 billion deal.
Source: Law360.com, Ropes & grey
Name: Katie Martin
Firm: Partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
Specialty: M&A, Venture Capital
Education: University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law
Famous deal: Represented LinkedIn in its $352.8 million IPO.
Source: Law360.com, WSGR
Name: Martha McGarry
Firm: Partner at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom
Specialty: M&A, Real Estate Trusts
Education: Fordham University Law School
Famous deal: Represented the Coca-Cola Company in a $13 billion acqusition of its bottler, Coca-Cola Enterprises.
Source: Law360.com, Skadden
Name: Kelly Rose
Firm: Partner at Baker Botts
Specialty: M&A, Corporate governance
Education: University of Florida Levin College of Law
Famous deal: Represented Mariner Energy Inc when it was being acquired by Apache for $3.9 billion, directly following the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster.
Source: Law360.com, Baker Botts
Name: Jane Ross
Firm: Partner at Dewey & LeBoeuf
Specialty: M&A with focus on software, semiconductors and Internet
Education: McGill University
Famous deal: Acquisition and sale of Skype by eBay.
Source: Law360.com, Dewey & LeBoeuf
Name: Jodi Simala
Firm: Partner at Mayer Brown
Specialty: M&A
Education: Harvard Law School
Famous deal: Allied Waste's $6.7 billion merger with Republic Services Inc.
Source: Law360.com, Mayer Brown
Name: Kathryn King Sudol
Firm: Partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
Specialty: M&A
Education: New York University School of Law
Famous deal: Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.'s $159 million investment in Masan Consumer Corp. -- the largest private equity transaction in Vietnam as of April 2011.
Source: Law360.com, Simpson Thacher
Name: Mary Ann Todd
Firm: Partner at Munger Tolles & Olson
Specialty: M&A focusing on entertainment
Education: Yale Law School
Famous deal: Represented Berkshire Hathaway in $9.7 billion acquisition of The Lubrizol Corporation.
Source: Law360.com, MTO
