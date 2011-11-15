Here Are The Top Female Dealmakers In The World

Bankers and lawyers are essential behind every key mergers and acquisitions deal.In general, it’s a male dominated arena that has been likened to a “old boys’ club.” But some female attorneys have come into the spotlight, and legal news service Law360.com’s annual list of top female dealmakers honours them.

From multi-billion dollar acquisitions to the hottest tech IPOs, these power women have done it all.

We put together a run down of all 10 top female dealmakers from Law360.com, and found out why they’re… well, a big deal.

Barbara Becker

Firm: Partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Specialty: M&A focusing on corporate transactions

Education: New York University School of Law

Famous deal: Representing Kraft in its $19 billion acquisition of Cadbury in 2009-10.

Source: Law360.com, Gibson Dunn

Christa D'Alimonte

Firm: Partner at Shearman & Sterling

Specialty: M&A with focus on Media/Entertainment

Education: Georgetown Law centre

Famous deal: Representing Synthes in the $21.3 billion buyout by Johnson & Johnson

Source: Law360.com, Shearman & Sterling

Julie Jones

Firm: Ropes & grey

Specialty: M&A with focus on Retail & Consumer Brands, Technology

Education: Cornell Law School

Famous deal: Advised TPG in its acquisition of J. Crew, a $3 billion deal.

Source: Law360.com, Ropes & grey

Katie Martin

Firm: Partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Specialty: M&A, Venture Capital

Education: University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Famous deal: Represented LinkedIn in its $352.8 million IPO.

Source: Law360.com, WSGR

Martha McGarry

Firm: Partner at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom

Specialty: M&A, Real Estate Trusts

Education: Fordham University Law School

Famous deal: Represented the Coca-Cola Company in a $13 billion acqusition of its bottler, Coca-Cola Enterprises.

Source: Law360.com, Skadden

Kelly Rose

Firm: Partner at Baker Botts

Specialty: M&A, Corporate governance

Education: University of Florida Levin College of Law

Famous deal: Represented Mariner Energy Inc when it was being acquired by Apache for $3.9 billion, directly following the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Source: Law360.com, Baker Botts

Jane Ross

Firm: Partner at Dewey & LeBoeuf

Specialty: M&A with focus on software, semiconductors and Internet

Education: McGill University

Famous deal: Acquisition and sale of Skype by eBay.

Source: Law360.com, Dewey & LeBoeuf

Jodi Simala

Firm: Partner at Mayer Brown

Specialty: M&A

Education: Harvard Law School

Famous deal: Allied Waste's $6.7 billion merger with Republic Services Inc.

Source: Law360.com, Mayer Brown

Kathryn King Sudol

Firm: Partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Specialty: M&A

Education: New York University School of Law

Famous deal: Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.'s $159 million investment in Masan Consumer Corp. -- the largest private equity transaction in Vietnam as of April 2011.

Source: Law360.com, Simpson Thacher

Mary Ann Todd

Firm: Partner at Munger Tolles & Olson

Specialty: M&A focusing on entertainment

Education: Yale Law School

Famous deal: Represented Berkshire Hathaway in $9.7 billion acquisition of The Lubrizol Corporation.

Source: Law360.com, MTO

Women don't just shine in the dealmakers' arena...

Meet some of the most interesting female hedge funders around the world >>>

