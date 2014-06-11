Meet The 'Titan Zeus,' A $US1.6 Million 370-Inch TV That's Bigger Than An Elephant

Titan Screens One of Titan’s ‘smaller’ televisions

For those wishing for a TV the size of their living room wall, look no further than the Titan Zeus, a whopping 370-inch TV that costs $US1.6 million.

The Titan Zeus has the largest dimensions we’ve ever seen, measuring 32 by 15 feet. The Zeus is designed for indoor or outdoor use, but to view it properly, you’d have to be about 50 feet away to optimise your enjoyment of the Titan Zeus. Thankfully, it’s a 4K display, meaning it has around four times the amount of pixels compared to a traditional 1080P HD TV.

London-based manufacturer Titan first entered the TV industry in 2013 when Microsoft’s Xbox team wanted “the most beautiful gaming screen ever.” Since the introduction of its Zeus TV, Titan has sold only one Titan Zeus to a private customer. Titan recently told Engadget that the individual would prefer confidentiality.

To visualise a screen of this size, here’s how a Titan Zeus would compare next to an elephant.

Titan offers a full range of massive displays; the more conservative consumer can opt for a 173-inch, 196-inch, or a 251-inch display. And for the more daring, Titan provides the full works, offering a completely customised display for “any shape or size required.” They’re not joking either, Titan’s customised displays “include a waterproof Titan screen emerging from a swimming pool, curved screens for a super yacht sun deck, and a model custom designed for roof terraces.”

Film buffs will be able to glimpse the Titan Zeus at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, where it will be used to display the World Cup.

