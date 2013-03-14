Meet The Redditors Who Rule The Internet

Photo: Shitty_Watercolour / reddit

With 400 million uniques in 2012, reddit is one of the most popular websites in the world.The news and entertainment site lets users submit links or text, which get voted up or down by other users. We at Business Insider can attest to the value of getting a link in a prominent place on reddit (aka the front page of the Internet).



The craziest thing about this online superpower is that it’s powered mostly by anonymous users.

The whole thing depends on “karma.” Popular posts and comments are upvoted and receive karma, while unpopular ones are downvoted and lose karma. Users with the most karma (especially comment karma) are the superstars of this online community and exert significant power in driving the conversation.

We’ve pulled a popular comment and information when available from the top comment karma holders. Please email Walt and Gus with suggestions and corrections.

