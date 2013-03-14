Meet The Redditors Who Rule The Internet

Photo: Shitty_Watercolour / reddit
With 400 million uniques in 2012, reddit is one of the most popular websites in the world.The news and entertainment site lets users submit links or text, which get voted up or down by other users. We at Business Insider can attest to the value of getting a link in a prominent place on reddit (aka the front page of the Internet).
The craziest thing about this online superpower is that it’s powered mostly by anonymous users.
The whole thing depends on “karma.” Popular posts and comments are upvoted and receive karma, while unpopular ones are downvoted and lose karma. Users with the most karma (especially comment karma) are the superstars of this online community and exert significant power in driving the conversation.
We’ve pulled a popular comment and information when available from the top comment karma holders. Please email Walt and Gus with suggestions and corrections.
ImNotJesus has been a redditor for almost two years and accumulated 363,453 comment karma. He claims to have been employed a suicide hotline.
TOP COMMENT:
In a thread that asked what movie you could turn around and say the good guy was really the bad guy, ImNotJesus said:
Any guy from a romantic comedy that basically stalks the girl and then steals her from her current boyfriend.
He then added:
Edit: Please stop telling me that women aren't property, 'stealing a girl' is a figure of speech and it was not intended to imply ownership. The point isn't that the girl is some mindless drone that has no will of her own, it's that trying to seduce someone who's already in a relationship is a dick move. Thank you.
A member since October 2010, pseudolobster has accumulated 377,327 comment karma.
TOP COMMENT:
In a thread featuring this scary photo, pseudolobster commented:
That's what happens when you use your cell phone on a plane.
A member since November 2011, se7en_sinner has accumulated 378,028 comment karma.
CLASSIC COMMENT:
In a thread about a raccoon that a guy mistook for a cat, se7en_sinner posted this image and commented:
I found your cat.
A member since September, 2011, journalisto has accumulated 378,263 comment karma.
TOP COMMENT:
In response to a GIF showing a bad driver causing another car to crash, journalisto nailed it:
This is actually one of the scariest things about driving - the fact that people like this moron are out there and could kill your whole family in an instant.
Warlizard is a Desert Storm veteran and the author of a Tucker Max-esque book of stories. He also used to work in tech support. A redditor for more than three years, he has accumulated 378,408 comment karma.
CLASSIC COMMENT:
In response to a Brit complaining about how Americans keep changing the name of candy, including Marathons being renamed Snickers and Opal Fruits being renamed Starburst, Warlizard replied:
And 'The 13 Colonies' being renamed 'The United States of America.'
A user for only a year, ILL_Show_myself_Out has 384,521 comment karma.
TOP COMMENT:
In a thread about accidentally racist stories, the user wrote:
I met an Asian guy who knows my brother one night, and I made some comments I thought might be a little off-colour. I saw him the next day at the bar and apologized profusely. He acted confused about the whole incident. I later found out that it wasn't him.
A user since July 2011, Kijafa Has 390,460 comment karma.
TOP COMMENT:
In a thread on smartass comments, Kijafa said:
'When it comes to intelligence you're definitely at the top of the bell curve.'
It's fun to say to people who don't know what that means.
A redditor since May 2010, ggggbabybabybaby has accumulated 396,263 comment karma.
TOP COMMENT:
In a post on would you rather questions, ggggbabybabybaby wrote:
Would you rather read all the downvoted comments on this thread or go back to work?
Drunken_Economist has racked up 499,073 karma in almost two years.
Besides being an active user, Drunken_Economist also wields a crucial responsibility as a moderator of the /r/iama subreddit, where verified individuals hold open 'Ask Me Anythings.' The AMA posts are some of the most popular and unique parts of reddit.
TOP COMMENT:
In a thread on famous quotes that would take on a totally different meaning if said by someone else, Drunken_Economist wrote:
'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.'
-- Lee Harvey Oswald'
A user since August 2010, ProbablyHittingOnYou posted so often that people knew him as simply PHOY. He's an active moderator of several subreddits, including the highly popular /r/Politics sub. He has accumulated 542,015 comment karma.
Strangely enough, he hasn't commented in months ...
CLASSIC COMMENT:
In a thread suggesting a motto for Reddit, ProbablyHittingOnYou wrote:
Reddit.com: something to read in between browsing porn and working.
A user since August 2011, TheAtomicPlayboy has 547,984 comment karma.
CLASSIC COMMENT:
In response to someone who bragged his Carhart jacket had survived 1 marriage, 3 dogs, 5 cars/trucks, and 15 different homes, TheAtomicPlayboy wrote:
You're living a country song.
A user since January 2012, red321red321 has accumulated 553,536 comment karma.
TOP COMMENT:
In response to a photo of a beach covered in snack food from a spilled shipping container, red321red321 wrote:
We've finally found it: El Dorito
A redditor for 10 months, Trapped_In_Reddit has accumulated a vast amount of karma in a very short amount of time, prompting theories that it is the second account of another poweruser or someone using a program to game voting.
All told, he's got 587,767 comment karma.
TOP COMMENT:
In response to a comment about meeting Lil' Jon at JFK, Trapped_in_Reddit wrote:
Lil' Jon is one of the last people I would want to be behind when you're trying to go through airport security.
'Sir, do you have any metallic objects?'
'YEAHHHHHHHH'
Shitty_Watercolour is an English painter who will reply to creative comments with a custom, hand-painted watercolor painting. He has a full youtube channel and has raised money for charity by streaming marathon painting sessions and doing commissions.
He has earned 625,979 comment karma in the process.
TOP COMMENT:
In Barack Obama's Ask Me Anything session, Shitty_Watercolour offered a fitting welcome.
Besides a key fact about their affinity for narcotics, we don't know much about NotAMethAddict. They've earned 767,302 comment karma in 8 months.
CLASSIC COMMENT:
If given four words to put on his tombstone NotAMethAddict would write:
Respawn in 10 seconds.
Andrewsmith1986 made headlines a couple of months ago when he supposedly quit reddit. But apparently he's back and maintaining 1,222,725comment karma.
When he isn't dominating reddit, he works as a geologist.
TOP COMMENT
In a thread about supposedly legitimate things that are really scams, andrewsmith1986 wrote:
As a geologist, I never plan on buying my wife a diamond.
*to the people that keep asking me what I would buy her, check out stuff like this, or there is white topaz, emerald, aquamarine, red emerald, garnet, watermelon tourmaline. Alexandrite It changes colours depending on the polorization of light. Ruby and sapphire are both corundum and are hard as f---.
This is my absolute favourite stone though. A 30 carat quartz stone with a single rutile (TiO2) needle through the centre
There are literally hundreds of different stones you could get, why choose a hunk of carbon? (sure it is hard but any corundum will be relatively just as hard)
The king. Apostolate claims to be a law student in New York. A redditor since January 2012, he has 1,374,900 comment karma.
TOP COMMENT:
In response to a story about a guy who didn't understand why he couldn't get 'never ending pancakes' to go at IHOP, Apostolate wrote:
This guy thought he was a f------ genius. 'And they'll have to bring them to my house forever!'
