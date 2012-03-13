Meet The Startup That Just Started Advertising On Rush Limbaugh

Photo: Twitchy.com

Ever since Rush Limbaugh called Georgetown student Sandra Fluke a “slut” and a “prostitute,’ advertisers have been abandoning Rush Limbaugh faster than we can count them. But there is one internet startup, Twitchy.com, that just signed on.



Twitchy is a news startup from Michelle Malkin, the conservative commentator and blogger who launched HotAir.com and made it a success.

Basically, Twitchy aggregates “who said what” from Twitter onto a quickly changing news site. If you click on the news that Peyton Manning is considering only three teams, you’ll be led to a tweet that spread the news online, and a series of others that comment on it.

Currently Twitchy.com is only buying ads on the online broadcast of Limbaugh, but that is better than the minutes of dead air that have been heard on the stream recently.

From Malkin’s press release.

“As a small business owner, defender of capitalism, and advocate of free speech, I am putting my money where my conservative, free-market principles are. TWITCHY.COM is proud to join companies across the country that advertise with talk show giant Rush Limbaugh and his Excellence In Broadcasting network. Today, we will begin running ads on theRushLimbaugh.com website.

We sent Malkin a note asking to talk more about the decision. We’ll update you if we hear anything.

