Meet Five Smoking Hot Narco-Novias Of Mexico's Drug Cartels

Angie Sanselmente doesn’t look like your typical drug kingpin. But this lingerie model is the alleged mastermind behind an international syndicate that, until recently, dominated Latin America’s lucrative drug smuggling routes. Sanselmente is among a growing number of “narco novias” who are breaking out of the shadow of their kingpin boyfriends and cracking the glass ceiling of Mexico’s criminal underworld.



As their husbands, brothers and boyfriends are taken out in the ongoing drug wars, these ruthless beauty queens and mob princesses are stepping up to take control of the finances and operations of some of world’s most powerful drug cartels.

Angie Sanselmente Sanselmente, a Colombian lingerie model and the former International Queen of Coffee, was the ringleader of one of the world's largest drug trafficking rings. After breaking up with Mexican kingpin 'El Monstruo,' Sanselmente moved to Argentina where she recruited former models to an all-female drug smuggling gang. 'Angie's Angels' dominated cocaine trafficking routes between Mexico and Europe until Sanselmente's arrest last May. Source: NY Daily News Laura Elena Zuniga Crowned Miss Sinaloa in 2008, Zuniga is known throughout Mexico as 'Miss Narco.' Zuniga was arrested for drug-running on behalf of her boyfriend, Ángel Orlando García Urquiza, a leader of the Juarez Cartel. Source: McClatchy Juliana Sossa Toro Sossa, a Colombian beauty pageant winner and model, is the 'narco-novia' of kingpin Jorge Balderas Garza, or 'El J.J.' The couple was arrested last month for shooting Paraguayan soccer star Salvador Cabenas. Source: CBS Sandra Ávila Beltrán Beltrán, known as the 'Queen of the Pacific,' is probably the highest-profile female drug trafficker in Mexico. She is thought to have controlled the lucrative smuggling trade between the Sinaloa cartel and Colombian suppliers until her arrest in 2007. She remains in prison, where she reportedly receives Botox injections and other beauty treatments. Source: The Guardian Enedina Arellano Felix Felix, whose whereabouts are unknown, controls the finances of the Arellano Felix organisation, an ultra-violent cartel based in Tijuana. Widely thought to be the most powerful woman in Mexico's drug smuggling business, she took the reins in 2008, following the deaths and arrests of her brothers. The ARO has been weakened by infighting over the past year but Felix has diversified the family business to include hotels and real estate. Source: Stratfor, Newsweek

