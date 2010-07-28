Meet The Slave Laborers Stranded In The Post-Bubble Gulf

The treatment of foreign workers in the Gulf states (Dubai, etc.) has been the subject of media attention before, but this is still a worthwhile clip from Al-Jazeera on the horrible situation facing those folks from other countries who came to the region for construction jobs, but who are now stuck without pay or passports in the post-bubble economy.



