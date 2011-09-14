Meet The Secret, Ungoogleable Millionaire Who Owns Large Stakes In Time Warner, News Corp., Twitter, Goldman Sachs, And More

Photo: AP

Vivi Nevo turned a couple million dollars his mother left him into a massive fortune built by investing in cable companies and other media properties.The 47 year old, who claimed he was “ungoogleable” until 2006, owns large stakes in Time Warner, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and more.



In 2008, The New York Times reported he was the single largest individual shareholder in Time Warner and had previously been Goldman Sachs’ largest private investor.

(He also has excellent business sense, selling Time Warner before the disastrous AOL merger.)

Now he has a light profile in Vanity Fair, penned by his friend Vicky Ward.

The writer uses Nevo’s house, a $48-million development overlooking the ocean in Malibu that “is a talking point in Los Angeles’ elite circles for its iconic modern-furniture collection” as a focal point, but she also includes notes about his friendships with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, Dick Parsons, and the Murdochs; Rupert and Lachlan. And, of course, Lenny Kravitz and Blake Lively.

Nevo’s NV Investments is focusing its efforts on newer technologies, investing in Twitter, Demand Media, and Square among other Internet startups. Nevo is also focusing on opportunities in China as a way to extend his fortune.

