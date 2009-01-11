One Saucy Guy Is Benefitting From Madoff

We know the lawyers are making money from all this but we’ve been wondering who else. Now we have an answer. A very spicy one indeed.



NY Post: Dubbed “Bernie in Hell,” the food flavoring has been whipped up by a New York City artist and is as hot as the burning fires where many investors hope Bernie will wind up.

“I’m not selling hot sauce – I’m selling a statement,” said Alex Gardega, an Upper East Side painter and illustrator who says he got the idea for the sauce while dousing his egg with an other sauce and watching news of the Madoff mess on TV. “I said, ‘Burn in Hell, Bernie!’ I was so mad at this coward, this crook.”

The artist didn’t have money with Madoff but he’s not averse to making a buck from the Ponzi. According to his Web site, Gardega’s $10 hot sauce was originally only set to have a 2,500 bottle run but he augmented the order to a 250,000 run.

Don’t worry, Gardega didn’t cook up the sauce—a chef buddy did—only the label, which features a satanic picture of Madoff and the text “You’re Gonna Bernie In Hell.”

However, he suggests that you save it rather than savour it.

From his Web site, Bernie In Hell Sauce:

DO NOT USE IT AS I AM A FAMOUS ARTIST AND CREATED THIS AS AN ART PROJECT. EACH BOTTLE IS SIGNED AND NUMBERED ON LABEL BY ALEX GARDEGA. IT IS LIMITED EDITION ART FIRST AND HOT SAUCE SECOND.

