Meet The Robot That Will Spend The Next Decade Solving Rubik's Cubes In A Melbourne Museum

Melbourne’s Scienceworks museum will tomorrow launch a new exhibition featuring a robot that can solve a Rubik’s Cube in just over 10 seconds.

The robot, named Ruby, was built by undergraduate science and engineering students from the Swinburne University of Technology and is on loan to Scienceworks for the next 10 years.

Ruby uses a web cam to determine the initial state of a scrambled Rubik’s Cube and software to determine the solution and drive a pair of robotic arms. A Swinburne video from May 2011 shows how it works:

Ruby solves a Rubik’s Cube in 10.69 seconds – almost double the human world record of 5.55 seconds, held by Dutch national Mats Valk.

