Meet The World's Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers

The 30th annual Forbes 400 list of billionaires is out.



The number of hedge fund managers on the list jumped this year. We’ve counted an astonishing 39 hedge funders on the list of the world’s billionaires list.

Some of the managers are names you’ll know, like John Paulson and George Soros, but there are also some names you might not be so familiar with, like Thomas Sandell, who made the cut.

Check out who’s the #1 richest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.