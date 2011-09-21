Meet The World's Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers

Julia La Roche
Billionaires

The 30th annual Forbes 400 list of billionaires is out.

The number of hedge fund managers on the list jumped this year. We’ve counted an astonishing 39 hedge funders on the list of the world’s billionaires list.

Some of the managers are names you’ll know, like John Paulson and George Soros, but there are also some names you might not be so familiar with, like Thomas Sandell, who made the cut.

Charles Munger

Net worth: $1 billion

Age: 87

Hedge fund: Berkshire Hathaway

Fun fact: He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp as a meteorologist.

Thomas Sandell

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Age: 50

Hedge fund: Sandell Asset Management

Fun fact: He's from Sweden and he's a badminton prodigy.

James Dinan

Henry Swieca

Net worth: $1.25 billion

Age: 54

Hedge fund: Talpion Fund Management and co-founder of Highbridge

Fun fact: He met his Highbridge co-founder Glenn Dubin growing up in Washington Heights. They both shared peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches.

Thomas Steyer

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Age: 54

Hedge fund: Farallon Capital Management

Fun fact: He's an environmentalist.

Marc Lasry

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Age: 50

Hedge fund: Avenue Capital Group

Fun fact: He was born in Morocco and grew up in Connecticut.

Richard Chilton Jr.

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Age: 53

Hedge fund: Chilton Investment Co.

Fun fact: He was taught how to short stocks by Julian Robertson.

Louis Bacon

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Age: 53

Hedge fund: Moore Capital Management

Fun fact: He's loves hunting, fishing and snow skiing.

T. Boone Pickens

Net worth: $1.45 billion

Age: 83

Hedge fund: BP Capital

Fun fact: His first job was running a paper route.

Peter Thiel

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Age: 43

Hedge fund: Clarium Capital

Fun fact: He's worked with Milton Friedman's grandson on the sea project.

Stephen Mandel

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Age: 55

Hedge fund: Lone Pine Capital

Fun fact: He's on the Dartmouth board of trustees and a trustee for Teach for America.

Noam Gottesman

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Age: 50

Hedge fund: GLG Partners

Fun fact: There was speculation that he was dating Charlie's Angel Lucy Lui.

Howard Marks

Net worth:$1.6 billion

Age: 65

Hedge fund: Oaktree Capital

Fun fact: During the financial crisis, he raised $10.9 billion to buy distressed assets.

Glenn Dubin

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Age: 54

Hedge fund: Highbridge Capital Management

Fun fact: He played football and lacrosse when he was at Stony Brook University.

Leon Cooperman

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Age: 68

Hedge fund: Omega Advisors

Fun fact: His father was a plumber who worked in South Bronx.

Alan Howard

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Age: 47

Hedge fund: Brevan Howard

Fun fact: There are no photos of him available in the public domain.

David Shaw

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Age: 60

Hedge fund: D.E. Shaw & Co.

Fun fact: He has his PhD. from Stanford University.

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Age: 63

Hedge fund: Millennium Partners

Fun fact: His wife is the sister of noted investor Jack Nash.

Phil Falcone

Net worth: $2.2 billion

Age: 49

Hedge fund: Harbinger Capital Partners

Fun fact: He's the youngest of nine children.

Ken Griffin

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Age: 42

Hedge fund: Citadel

Fun fact: He's an avid art collector.

Julian Robertson

Net worth: $2.4 billion

Age: 79

Hedge fund: Tiger Management

Fun fact: After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1955, he served as a U.S. Naval officer for two years.

Stanley Druckenmiller

Net worth: $2.5 billion

Age: 58

Hedge fund: Duquesne Capital and formerly Soros Asset Management's Quantum Fund

Fun fact: He's married to Fiona Biggs, the niece of Barton Biggs.

Daniel Och

Net worth: $2.6 billion

Age: 50

Hedge fund: Och-Ziff Capital Management

Fun fact: His interests include history and skiing.

Edward Lampert

Net worth: $3 billion

Age: 48

Hedge fund: ESL Investments

Fun fact: He was once kidnapped from the parking lot of his Greenwich office in 2003 and was eventually able to convince his captors to let him go.

Paul Tudor Jones

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Age: 56

Hedge fund: Tudor Investment Corporation

Fun fact: He was a boxing champion during college at the University of Virginia.

John Arnold

Net worth: $3.5 billion

Age: 37

Hedge fund: Centaurus Advisors

Fun fact: He was an Enron trader.

Robert Bass

Net worth: $4.5 billion

Age: 62

Hedge fund: Oak Hill Capital management

Fun fact: His firm owns Aerion, which is currently working on creating a supersonic jet for corporate buyers.

Bruce Kovner

Net worth: $4.3 billion

Age: 66

Hedge fund: Caxton Associates

Fun fact: The study in his Manhattan apartment has a lead-lined wall to protect against a biological or dirty bomb attack.

Daniel, Dirk and Robert Ziff

Net worth: $4.2 billion each

Age: 39, 47, 45

Hedge fund: Och-Ziff

Fun fact: Their father is publishing magnate William Ziff.

Stephen Schwarzman

Net worth: $4.7 billion

Age: 64

Hedge fund: Blackstone's hedge fund unit

Fun fact: He was in the Skull & Bones society at Yale.


David Tepper

Net worth: $5 billion

Age: 54

Hedge fund: Appaloosa Management

Fun fact: He owns a portion of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ray Dalio

Net worth: $6.5 billion

Age: 62

Hedge fund: Bridgewater Associates

Fun fact: He practices meditation.

Steve Cohen

Net worth: $8.3 billion

Age: 55

Hedge fund: SAC Capital Advisors

Fun fact: He's an active art collector.

James Simons

Net worth: $10.6 billion

Age: 73

Hedge fund: Renaissance Technologies

Fun fact: He taught maths at MIT and Harvard.

Carl Icahn

Net worth: $13 billion

Age: 75

Hedge fund: Icahn Associates

Fun fact: He once had a thoroughbred horse racing operation.

John Paulson

Net worth: $15.5 billion

Age: 55

Hedge fund: Paulson & Co.

Fun fact: He graduated at the top of his class from NYU Stern.

George Soros

Net worth: $22 billion

Age: 81

Hedge fund: Soros Asset Management

Fun fact: His family changed their name from Schwartz to Soros in 1936.

Warren Buffett

Net worth: $39 billion

Age: 81

Hedge fund: Berkshire Hathaway

Fun fact: He was taking a bath when he came up with the idea to invest $5 billion in Bank of America.

