Meet The World's Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers

The 30th annual Forbes 400 list of billionaires is out.
The number of hedge fund managers on the list jumped this year. We’ve counted an astonishing 39 hedge funders on the list of the world’s billionaires list.
Some of the managers are names you’ll know, like John Paulson and George Soros, but there are also some names you might not be so familiar with, like Thomas Sandell, who made the cut.
Check out who’s the #1 richest.
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Age: 50
Hedge fund: Sandell Asset Management
Fun fact: He's from Sweden and he's a badminton prodigy.
Net worth: $1.25 billion
Age: 54
Hedge fund: Talpion Fund Management and co-founder of Highbridge
Fun fact: He met his Highbridge co-founder Glenn Dubin growing up in Washington Heights. They both shared peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches.
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Age: 54
Hedge fund: Farallon Capital Management
Fun fact: He's an environmentalist.
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Age: 50
Hedge fund: Avenue Capital Group
Fun fact: He was born in Morocco and grew up in Connecticut.
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Age: 53
Hedge fund: Chilton Investment Co.
Fun fact: He was taught how to short stocks by Julian Robertson.
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Age: 53
Hedge fund: Moore Capital Management
Fun fact: He's loves hunting, fishing and snow skiing.
Net worth: $1.45 billion
Age: 83
Hedge fund: BP Capital
Fun fact: His first job was running a paper route.
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Age: 43
Hedge fund: Clarium Capital
Fun fact: He's worked with Milton Friedman's grandson on the sea project.
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Age: 55
Hedge fund: Lone Pine Capital
Fun fact: He's on the Dartmouth board of trustees and a trustee for Teach for America.
Net worth: $1.6 billion
Age: 50
Hedge fund: GLG Partners
Fun fact: There was speculation that he was dating Charlie's Angel Lucy Lui.
Net worth:$1.6 billion
Age: 65
Hedge fund: Oaktree Capital
Fun fact: During the financial crisis, he raised $10.9 billion to buy distressed assets.
Net worth: $1.6 billion
Age: 54
Hedge fund: Highbridge Capital Management
Fun fact: He played football and lacrosse when he was at Stony Brook University.
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Age: 68
Hedge fund: Omega Advisors
Fun fact: His father was a plumber who worked in South Bronx.
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Age: 47
Hedge fund: Brevan Howard
Fun fact: There are no photos of him available in the public domain.
Net worth: $2.1 billion
Age: 60
Hedge fund: D.E. Shaw & Co.
Fun fact: He has his PhD. from Stanford University.
Net worth: $2.1 billion
Age: 63
Hedge fund: Millennium Partners
Fun fact: His wife is the sister of noted investor Jack Nash.
Net worth: $2.2 billion
Age: 49
Hedge fund: Harbinger Capital Partners
Fun fact: He's the youngest of nine children.
Net worth: $2.3 billion
Age: 42
Hedge fund: Citadel
Fun fact: He's an avid art collector.
Net worth: $2.4 billion
Age: 79
Hedge fund: Tiger Management
Fun fact: After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1955, he served as a U.S. Naval officer for two years.
Net worth: $2.5 billion
Age: 58
Hedge fund: Duquesne Capital and formerly Soros Asset Management's Quantum Fund
Fun fact: He's married to Fiona Biggs, the niece of Barton Biggs.
Net worth: $2.6 billion
Age: 50
Hedge fund: Och-Ziff Capital Management
Fun fact: His interests include history and skiing.
Net worth: $3 billion
Age: 48
Hedge fund: ESL Investments
Fun fact: He was once kidnapped from the parking lot of his Greenwich office in 2003 and was eventually able to convince his captors to let him go.
Net worth: $3.2 billion
Age: 56
Hedge fund: Tudor Investment Corporation
Fun fact: He was a boxing champion during college at the University of Virginia.
Net worth: $3.5 billion
Age: 37
Hedge fund: Centaurus Advisors
Fun fact: He was an Enron trader.
Net worth: $4.5 billion
Age: 62
Hedge fund: Oak Hill Capital management
Fun fact: His firm owns Aerion, which is currently working on creating a supersonic jet for corporate buyers.
Net worth: $4.3 billion
Age: 66
Hedge fund: Caxton Associates
Fun fact: The study in his Manhattan apartment has a lead-lined wall to protect against a biological or dirty bomb attack.
Net worth: $4.2 billion each
Age: 39, 47, 45
Hedge fund: Och-Ziff
Fun fact: Their father is publishing magnate William Ziff.
Net worth: $4.7 billion
Age: 64
Hedge fund: Blackstone's hedge fund unit
Fun fact: He was in the Skull & Bones society at Yale.
Net worth: $5 billion
Age: 54
Hedge fund: Appaloosa Management
Fun fact: He owns a portion of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Net worth: $6.5 billion
Age: 62
Hedge fund: Bridgewater Associates
Fun fact: He practices meditation.
Net worth: $8.3 billion
Age: 55
Hedge fund: SAC Capital Advisors
Fun fact: He's an active art collector.
Net worth: $10.6 billion
Age: 73
Hedge fund: Renaissance Technologies
Fun fact: He taught maths at MIT and Harvard.
Net worth: $13 billion
Age: 75
Hedge fund: Icahn Associates
Fun fact: He once had a thoroughbred horse racing operation.
Net worth: $15.5 billion
Age: 55
Hedge fund: Paulson & Co.
Fun fact: He graduated at the top of his class from NYU Stern.
Net worth: $22 billion
Age: 81
Hedge fund: Soros Asset Management
Fun fact: His family changed their name from Schwartz to Soros in 1936.
Net worth: $39 billion
Age: 81
Hedge fund: Berkshire Hathaway
Fun fact: He was taking a bath when he came up with the idea to invest $5 billion in Bank of America.
