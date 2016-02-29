Meet the 'Rich Kids of London,' who post photos of their lavish lives on Instagram and Facebook

Whether you love or hate them, rich people can be fascinating to watch.

London’s rich kids are no exception, and now there’s an Instagram and Facebook account dedicated to showing off their cash-fuelled exploits.

The Rich Kids of London Instagram currently has 20.3K followers, while its Facebook page has 1,916 likes. As you might expect, both feeds are full of private jets, gold Bentleys, and expensive houses to remind regular people of how the 1% live.

Rich Kids of London accepts photo submissions from “the wealthiest kids from around London” over Facebook, Snapchat (its user name is “richkidslondon”), and email, according to its Facebook page.

Take a look at a selection of photos from the Rich Kids of London below:

London’s rich kids use £50 notes to clean their shoes …

… and to blow their noses.

This guy likes to make it rain as he listens to opera, then casually floats on his hoverboard.

Rich kids don’t freak out when their receipt from the bar looks like this.

Taking a bath is expensive and uncomfortable.

They wear posh slippers to match the decor of their home.

They have no problem finding their Lamborghini after a night at the club.

When you’re rich, your first car isn’t a Peugeot.

Zipping around London in a Bugatti isn’t a big deal …

… and parking in London is no longer a problem.

Being rich means driving a Bentley that matches your jewelry.

They really love their cars …

… and their private jets.

Especially this guy.

They shop at places like Dolce & Gabbana, …

… but they’re terrified of Primark.

