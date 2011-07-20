Meet The Republican Woman Behind The Anti-Bachmann Army

Michele Bachmann’s star is on the rise. Her poll numbers are climbing. The donations are rolling in. And the press is scrambling for any scraps about her character, her past, what makes her tick.



Digging deep into the Minnesota Republican’s record, reporters have found some tantalising material: her alleged ties to the hatemongering pastor Bradlee Dean, her work to get a pardon for Ponzi schemer Frank Vennes Jr., and her husband’s apparent reference to gays as “barbarians.”

They’re juicy stories and they’ve gotten plenty of attention nationwide. But they aren’t news—a small cluster of bloggers in Minnesota broke all those stories years ago.

Continue reading at The Daily Beast. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.