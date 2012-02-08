Meet The Remaining Heirs Of The Legendary Rothschild Dynasty

Photo: Roland Godefroy
When the Rothschilds last made headlines, Nat was suing a British newspaper for libel in connection with a trip he took to a Russian sauna with an oligarch and a British lord.A family that has defined several eras of financial history, and has established institutions and residency across Europe needs no introduction.
But Nat is far from the only scion of the famous banking family who pops in and out of the headlines.
We’ve pulled together the current exploits of the far-flung, and at this point distantly-related, family members.
Current whereabouts and activity: Besides the whole sauna situation, Nat was co-chairman of the hedge fund Atticus Capital from 1996 until it ceased activity in 2009. He now lives in Switzerland a majority of the time and runs JNR Limited, an advisory business focused on emerging markets natural resources transactions. He is co-chair of Bumi Plc, an Indonesian mining company listed on the London Stock Exchange. He was also reported to be friends with Muammar Qaddafi's son Saif.
Lineage: The youngest of four children and only son of Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild and Serena Mary Dunn.
Sources: The Telegraph, The Guardian and The Guardian
Current whereabouts and activity: environmental activist and adventurer. Head of Adventure Ecology, a group that raises awareness of climate change. Author of the book The Live Earth Global Warming Survival Handbook: 77 Essential Skills to Stop Climate Change--Or Live Through It. Sailed a boat, the Plastiki, made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and other reclaimed materials, from San Francisco to Sydney in 2009. Currently lives in California.
Lineage: son of Sir Evelyn de Rothschild.
Sources: The New Yorker and The New York Times
Current whereabouts and activity: CEO of E.L. Rothschild, a holding company with investments in a range of media properties including the Economist Group. She was a major fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2008 and gained notoriety for subsequently endorsing John McCain. She splits time between New York and London.
Lineage: Married to Sir Evelyn de Rothschild
Current whereabouts and activity: Socialite and horse breeder living in England.
Lineage: Married to Jacob Rothschild
Sources: The Oxford Times
Current whereabouts and activity: French author and actress
Lineage: The widow of Edmond Adolphe de Rothschild
Sources: Evene
Current whereabouts and activity: financier, music lover and benefactor. Has become an accomplished pianist and violinist and is a trustee of numerous British classical music organisations. Former director of the Bank of England and current director of the family's merchant bank.
Lineage: youngest child of Lionel Nathan de Rothschild
Source: Peerage
Current whereabouts and activity: economic historian at Harvard and is an honorary professor at Cambridge. She also serves as a trustee to the Rothschild Archive, a London-based centre for research into the family. She is married to the Nobel-prize winning economist Amartya
Lineage: the daughter of the second wife of Victor Rothschild
Sources: Peerage and The Independent
Current whereabouts and activity: a member of the French wing of the family, he owns a share of the Lafite vineyard and is an avid horse enthusiast. In 2005 he invested approximately $28 million in the left-wing Parisian newspaper Libération.
Lineage: son of Guy de Rothschild
Sources: The New York Times
Current whereabouts and activity: Chairman of Rothschild Continuation Holdings, based in Switzerland and former chairman of De Beers. He lives in Normandy in the heart of French horse country near his brother Edouard.
Lineage: son of Guy de Rothschild
Source: Bloomberg
Current whereabouts and activity: British soprano who performs globally and is particularly popular in Japan.
Lineage: daughter of Edmund Leopold de Rothschild and twin of David Lionel de Rothschild
Sources: Charlotte de Rothschild and Peerage
Current whereabouts and activity: Co-managing director of A7 music label, based in Brighton. Previously dated Rod Stewart's ex-wife, the model Rachel Hunter.
Lineage: oldest son of Sir Evelyn Robert de Rothschild (by his second wife)
Sources: The Evening Standard
