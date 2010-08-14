Meet The Print Guy Who Will Lead Rupert Murdoch's Digital Newspaper

Rupert Murdoch is planning to launch a paid national US newspaper that will be exclusively available on tablets and mobile phones, one with its own resources and reporting staff, and that will rival papers like The New York Times and USA Today.



The LA Times, which broke the new this morning, reports that: “The newsroom would operate under the auspices of Murdoch’s New York Post and be overseen by its managing editor, Jesse Angelo.”

Michael Calderone wrote about Angelo in February 2007 in The New York Observer. Here’s a bit more about him:

Mr. Angelo is a young man, but an old Murdoch hand: He got to know Mr. Murdoch’s son James in kindergarten, at the Trinity School in Manhattan, and he served his early years in the journalism trade under Mr. Allan at Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

Mr. Angelo came to the Post as a Page Six freelancer in 1999, then advanced through the ranks in the business department. In June 2001, Mr. Allan—shortly after taking charge of the Post—promoted Mr. Angelo to metro editor, coinciding with the firing of five senior staffers in what was dubbed the “Friday morning massacre.”

“I think his instincts are very good,” Mr. Allan said. “He is a New Yorker by birth and life. He’s had tremendous newspaper experience abroad. He’s the kind of young man who would be successful anywhere. The instincts that he has, and the leadership abilities he has, make him uniquely able to be a terrific newspaper executive.”

UPDATE: Angelo was also named one of The Observer’s “Power Punks” in 2003:

Scrappy newsman had inside track since kindergarten, almost quits Harvard to work for Rupert, mum says no! Gets gig anyhow at 27!

It was a Thursday night in June 2001 when New York Post editor in chief Col Allan asked a young editor on his staff to come out for a drink. The next day was to become known at the Post as the “Friday-morning massacre,” when Mr. Allan-who had just been brought to town from Australia to remake the tabloid daily-fired five senior staffers, including columnist Jack Newfield and Stu Marques, managing editor for news.

Did his 27-year-old deputy business manager, Jesse Angelo, want Mr. Marques’ job?

Read the rest here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.