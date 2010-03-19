Meet The "Posh And Becks" Of International Finance

Roger Jenkins

In the Financial Times’ breakdown of who’s who at Barclays, we learn that Roger Jenkins and his wife are considered the Posh and Becks of international finance.Is this well known? We had no idea.



The main reason seems to be that Diana Jenkins is really attractive. Also, her husband has a great job. He used to be Barclay’s chief executive of Private Equity and the Principal Investments and Structured Capital markets at Barclays Capital. Then he quit to spend more time with his family and run Elkstone Capital.

They are definitely not your average banking couple.

An article in the Telegraph tells us that Jenkins says it was his wife who charmed the Qatari royal family into investing £7.3 billion in Barclays in 2008. And she apparently persuaded Justin Timberlake to perform at Sir Elton John’s White Tie and Tiara Ball last summer.

She’s no ditz, either. The Daily Mail says she graduated from the University of Sarajevo with a degree in economics and social engineering. She also earned an honours degree in computer science from City University.

Her life story is incredible.

Growing up, her father was an economist with a publishing firm called Svjetlost. Bosnia’s war against Serbia

Diana Jenkins

soon tore her family apart. She fled to London and lost contact with her father, her mother and her brother. Later she found out her brother had died.She only made it back to Bosnia recently, where she established the Irnis Catic Foundation with two of her brother’s friends.

Through the foundation, she donated machines and incubators for all the babies at the University of Sarajevo Medical Centre.

(For more on Diana’s life story, read the Daily Mail story.)

Of course Roger Jenkins is sort of a hot shot, too. A former track runner, he competed at national level for Scotland in the 400m. He met Dijana while teaching at City University, at the Barbican gym.

