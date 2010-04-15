Meet the PhDs Facebook Is Putting Through School

Facebook named the first recipients of its new fellowship program for PhD candidates doing research in areas related to “the social web and Internet technology”.



The five fellowships went to students working in cloud computing, social computing, behavioural economics, machine learning, and Internet economics.

The fellowships cover tuition and fees, as well as paying $30,000 for living expenses. That’s a huge pile of money to a PhD student, and chickenfeed to Facebook, so this is a cheap way for the company to create some good will with a community of smart people working on problems that matter to the company.

Vinayak Borkar School: UC Irvine

Area of study: cloud computing 'Vinayak is focusing his research on ways to improve distributed computing platforms for data analysis' Parmit Chilana School: University of Washington

Area of study: social computing 'Parmit is pursuing research in human-computer interaction' Leslie John School: Carnegie Mellon University

Area of study: behavioural economics 'Leslie is researching new dimensions of privacy and how people decide what information to disclose.' Mladen Kolar School: Carnegie Mellon University

Area of study: machine learning 'Mladen is studying the structure of networks and how they change and evolve over time. Mladen's investigations cover a wide range of networks -- he has looked at how senators' positions and interactions have changed based on their voting records as well as reverse engineered how genes regulate each other over time.' Yaron Singer School: UC Berkeley

Area of study: Internet economics 'Yaron's research focuses on algorithmic game theory and mechanism design. His interest in Internet economics already has led him to found an advertising network for social media, Bidwave, and he plans further work into how to build a platform where people view ads as beneficial recommendations.'

