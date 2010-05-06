Meet The Employees Set To Make Bank On A TheLadders IPO

Nick Saint
TheLadders employees

Photo: TheLadders.com

New York City startup TheLadders.com — job board for the wealthy — is a huge business, set to hit $100 million in revenue this year.An IPO — or perhaps a cash injection from DST — can’t be far off. Any employees who have been around long enough to have an equity stake are due for a huge payday.

Founder and CEO Marc Cenedella recently published a photo tour of TheLadders’ downtown office. We’ve got the highlights right here.

TheLadders are based out of 137 Varick St

from Marc Cendella's blog

The front door opens on this spacious lobby.

from Marc Cendella's blog

Ana Nicole, Angela, and Marina recruit for TheLadders.

from Marc Cendella's blog

from Marc Cendella's blog

Laura is in the Enterprise Marketing group.

from Marc Cendella's blog

from Marc Cendella's blog

Tracy and Michael from Job Search Support work with users like you.

from Marc Cendella's blog

Russ, formerly in charge of the Resume team, is now the Director of Inside Sales. TheLadders says it likes to move people around different ends of its business.

from Marc Cendella's blog

These folks are all resume analysts and Certified Professional Resume Writers

from Marc Cendella's blog

from Marc Cendella's blog

Brian, head of the IT department

from Marc Cendella's blog

Did we mention that a lot of people work at TheLadders?

from Marc Cendella's blog

Matthew Rothenberg and the content team write articles and put together infographics.

from Marc Cendella's blog

Meeting time at TheLadders

from Marc Cendella's blog

Marcy chats with a co-worker in the resume department.

from Marc Cendella's blog

Stuart, also from the resume team.

from Marc Cendella's blog

Gennady and the database team, standing guard over the data of 2 million users

from Marc Cendella's blog

