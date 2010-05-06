Meet The Employees Set To Make Bank On A TheLadders IPO

Photo: TheLadders.com
New York City startup TheLadders.com — job board for the wealthy — is a huge business, set to hit $100 million in revenue this year.An IPO — or perhaps a cash injection from DST — can’t be far off. Any employees who have been around long enough to have an equity stake are due for a huge payday.
Founder and CEO Marc Cenedella recently published a photo tour of TheLadders’ downtown office. We’ve got the highlights right here.
Russ, formerly in charge of the Resume team, is now the Director of Inside Sales. TheLadders says it likes to move people around different ends of its business.
