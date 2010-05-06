Meet The Employees Set To Make Bank On A TheLadders IPO

Photo: TheLadders.com

New York City startup TheLadders.com — job board for the wealthy — is a huge business, set to hit $100 million in revenue this year.An IPO — or perhaps a cash injection from DST — can’t be far off. Any employees who have been around long enough to have an equity stake are due for a huge payday.



Founder and CEO Marc Cenedella recently published a photo tour of TheLadders’ downtown office. We’ve got the highlights right here.

