Meet The Oldest Person On Facebook – 102-Year-Old Ivy Bean

Facebook might be populated mostly by college students and other 20-somethings, but we keep hearing about oldsters joining the site.



Normally we assume this means 30-somethings like certain SAI editors and their friends from high school. But sometimes this means truly elderly people. Like Ivy Bean, who at 102 is believed to be the oldest person on the social network.

Ivy was born 46 years before the first computer was invented. She joined Facebook last year, when she moved to her most recent nursing home in Bradford, England. The staff there set up a Facebook group about her, and posted a video of her winning the gold in Bradford’s over-75 Olympics, for the Frisbee toss.

The takeaway here: If you want to add a lot of Facebook friends, very very quickly, get written up the Daily Mail. As of Friday morning, Ivy had 9 Facebook friends. Last we checked she was up to 3,490.

Pic from Ivy’s profile via the Daily Mail

