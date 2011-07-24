Meet The Oldest Dog In The World

Photo: EWHOKNOW Daily News Online

As owner Shigeo Nagai’s best friend, this canine has kept his end of the bargain for more than 26 years.Guinness World Records confirmed the mix-breed Pusuke holds the title for oldest verified dog in the world with 182 mutt years behind him.



Born in 1985, records show Pusuke received his rabies vaccinations shortly after his birth in Sakura-shi, Japan.

But Pusuke came close to losing out on the prestigious Guinness title.

In 2008, the dog was run over by a car and several of his organs were crushed during the accident.

To experience longevity, Pusuke takes vitamins twice daily. He is nearly 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 28 pounds.

To date, the oldest recorded living canine was Bluey, a 29-year-old Australian cattle dog born in 1910.

