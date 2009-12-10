Meet The Old Media Stars Flocking To AOL

Gene Marcial, whose 'Inside Wall Street' column was recently dropped from BusinessWeek (now Bloomberg BusinessWeek), has found a new home: AOL's DailyFinance.

Marcial's online-only edition of 'Inside Wall Street' debuted today.

'A lot of people are taking a few months off, but I can't do that,' Marcial told Media Ink (via The New York Post). 'I'll be posting as often as I can, probably three columns a week.'

In today's piece, he discuss his column's history of breaking news.

More recently, Inside Wall Street created much controversy and garnered attention in 2007, when I wrote that venerable publishing company Dow Jones & Co., whose stock price was lagging, was also vulnerable to a takeover. Inside Wall Street readers learned about this before anyone else had a clue.

Who would dare launch such a buyout? I wrote the story after one of my money-manager sources, who held a stake in Dow Jones, wrote a letter to its board of directors that the share price was too undervalued, and that the company should do something to enhance its value -- including thinking the unthinkable: selling the company. There were denials everywhere, and many questions about the column's veracity. But end of story: Rupert Murdoch swept it up.