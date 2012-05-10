This Is The Next Big App From The People That Make Angry Birds

Angry Birds maker Rovio just told TechCrunch that it bought the rights to Casey’s Contraptions, a game for the iPhone and iPad that prompts you to make a Rube Goldberg-like contraption to pop a balloon.



Here’s why this is important: Rovio wants to be a major company like Disney. If it’s ever going to grow into a big company it needs multiple successful franchises.

Angry Birds is a worldwide sensation that already generates more than $100 million in revenue, and its apps regularly dominate the leaderboards in the app store.

Angry Birds Space, the newest game, became the fastest game ever to reach 50 million downloads. It’ll be hard-pressed to repeat that magic.

You can see a screenshot of the original game in action below — the goal is to build some weird contraption with a ton of moving parts (like wind-up boxing gloves and magnets).

