Meet the new young Hollywood -- 30 stars under 30 whose careers are blowing up

Each year, new and talented young actors and actresses rise to the top of the competitive world of Hollywood.

Some of these fresh faces will land coveted roles, turn studio projects into box office hits, and even go on to garner award nominations for their performances.

While some young stars — Jennifer Lawrence (24), Daniel Radcliffe (26), Emma Stone (26) — have already solidified their Hollywood stardom, others are on the verge of achieving it.

Let’s take a look at 30 of the hottest rising Hollywood stars under the age of 30…

Cara Delevingne, 22, made her breakthrough performance this year as the lead actress in 'Paper Towns,' a coming-of-age story based on a John Green novel. She will be featured in the upcoming film 'Pan' and will also star as Enchantress in 2016's 'Suicide Squad.' Chris Weeks/Getty Quvenzhané Wallis, 11, became the youngest Best Actress nominee in Oscar history for her performance in 2012's 'Beasts of the Southern Wild.' Since then, she's starred in 2013's Best Picture winner, '12 Years of Slave,' and 2014's 'Annie' remake. Theo Wargo/Getty Nicholas Hoult, 25, starred as a fanatical warrior in 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury.' He has played the role of Beast in the two most recent 'X-Men' films and will reprise his role in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse.' Clemens Bilan/Getty Hoult briefly dated Jennifer Lawrence before breaking up with her in 2014. Afterwards, their characters in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' had to make out in a scene that ended up being cut from the film. Ashley Benson, 25, played alongside Adam Sandler in this summer's 'Pixels.' The 'Pretty Little Liars' star was also featured in Harmony Korine's 2012 hit 'Spring Breakers.' Bonus: She was also one of the popular middle school girls in '13 going on 30.' Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Emilia Clarke, 28, is an English actress best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's 'Game of Thrones.' This year, she also starred as Sarah Connor in the box office flop 'Terminator Genisys.' Jason Merritt/Getty Hailee Steinfield, 18, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 2010's 'True Grit.' Since then, she's gone on to play Juliet Capulet in 2013's 'Romeo and Juliet,' and she also starred in 2015's 'Pitch Perfect 2.' Jason Merritt/Getty Armie Hammer, 28, made his breakthrough performance playing both of the Winklevoss twins in 2010's 'The Social Network.' He starred as 'The Lone Ranger' in 2013 and appears in the upcoming action comedy 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Atsushi Tomura/Getty Miles Teller, 28, stars as Reed Richards in Marvel's latest film, 'Fantastic Four.' Teller showed off his musical talent in 2014's Oscar-winning drama 'Whiplash,' and he also stars in the 'Divergent' series. Jason Kempin/Getty Michael B. Jordan, 28, plays the role of Johnny Storm in the new 'Fantastic Four' movie. He has received critical acclaim in the past for his roles in 2012's 'Chronicle' and 2013's 'Fruitvale Station.' Mike Coppola/Getty Elizabeth Olsen, 26, has starred in two box office hits with roles in 2014's 'Godzilla' and 2015's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.' The younger sister of Mary Kate and Ashley Oslen broke on the scene with a startling performance in the 2011 horror film 'Silent House.' Charley Gallay/Getty Ansel Elgort, 22, blew up in 2014 with roles in hit teen movies 'Divergent' and 'The Fault in Our Stars.' He reprised his 'Divergent' role for the film's 2015 sequel, 'Insurgent,' and will return for the series's final two films in 2016 and 2017. Jemal Countess/Getty Shailene Woodley, 23, starred alongside Elgort in 'The Fault in Our Stars' and the 'Divergent' film series. In December 2015, Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will appear in Oliver Stone's Edward Snowden biopic, 'Snowden.' Jason Merritt/Getty Chloe Grace Moretz, 18, is best known for her lead roles in 2013's 'Carrie' remake and the two 'Kick Arse' films. She will star alongside Seth Rogen and Zac Efron in the 2016 comedy 'Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising.' Frazer Harrison/Getty Alicia Vikander, 23, is a Swedish actress famous for her lead role in the 2015 sci-fi thriller 'Ex-Machina.' This month, she will star alongside Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer in 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Ian Gavan/Getty Liam Hemsworth, 25, has starred as Gale Hawthorne in the blockbuster 'The Hunger Game' series. In 2015, he will return for the final 'Hunger Games' film, and in 2016, he will star in 'Independence Day: Resurgence.' Jason Merritt/Getty Saoirse Ronan, 21, broke through with her performance in 2007's 'Atonement.' She received acclaim for her role in 2014's 'Grand Budapest Hotel,' and her performance in the 2015 Irish film 'Brooklyn' has been garnering Oscar buzz. Joe Scarnici/Getty Source: The Guardian Elle Fanning, 17, starred in J.J. Abrams's 'Super 8' and 2014's 'Maleficent.' In 2016, the younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning will appear alongside Nicole Kidman in 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties.' Jason Kempin/Getty Emily Ratajkowski, 24, can thank Robin Thicke for her burgeoning film career. Since the model appeared nude in Thicke's 2013 'Blurred Lines' video, she has starred in a number of films -- including 2014's 'Gone Girl,' 2015's 'Entourage,' and the upcoming Zac Efron movie, 'We Are Your Friends.' Jason Merritt/Getty Bella Thorne, 17, has been scoring leading roles as the popular 'it' girl in flicks like 'The Duff' and 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.' Angela Weiss/Getty Brie Larson, 25, is an accomplished actress who has starred in such films as 2012's '21 Jump Street' and 2015's 'Trainwreck.' In 2017, she will star alongside Russell Crowe in the King Kong origin film 'Kong: Skull Island.' Valerie Macon/Getty Sophie Turner, 19, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark on HBO's 'Game of Thrones.' In 2016, the English actress will appear in 'X-Men Apocalypse' and star as 'Frankenstein' author Mary Shelley in 'Mary Shelley's Monster.' Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Tom Holland, 19, recently won the role of Peter Parker for Marvel's 2017 Spider-Man reboot. Previously, Holland starred alongside Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor in the 2012 tsunami thriller 'The Impossible.' Stuart Wilson/Getty Source: Variety

