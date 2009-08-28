Meet The New Yorker's 26-Year-Old Managing Editor

Old media just got younger.



Condé Nast’s New Yorker magazine has hired 26-year-old Amelia Lester to be its new managing editor, the Observer reports.

Amelia is leaving her job as an editor at the Paris Review.

The Harvard grad from Sydney took that gig after a stint as a fact checker — at the New Yorker.

Correction: Earlier, we posted an image of an Amelia Lester from Australia. But not the right one. Who knew there were so many? The new image is courtesy of the Harvard Crimson, where Amelia wrote in college.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.