Meet The New York Times' New Director: Carolyn Greenspon

Carolyn Greenspon, great-great-granddaughter of Adolph S. Ochs.

Carolyn Greenspon, a 41-year-old psychotherapist who works in Wellesley, Mass., has just been voted in as a director of the New York Times board. She is a fifth-generation member of the family that controls The New York Times Co. (NYT).She was approved to the board at the Times’ annual stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday.



Times made the announcement:

The Sulzbergers control a majority of voting stock in the Times Company through a family trust. With her selection, Ms. Greenspon becomes the first member of the generation after Mr. Sulzberger and Mr. Cohen to serve on the board. She is a great-great-granddaughter of Adolph S. Ochs, the patriarch who bought The Times newspaper in 1896.

As we reported in January, Daniel Cohen, New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr.’s cousin and one of his closest advisers, left the Times Co.’s board on Monday. He has served since 2007.

The Times nominated Greenspon back in February. “As a fifth-generation member of the Ochs/Sulzberger family, she brings a deep understanding of our Company’s historic mission and its long-term business objectives,” Sulzberger said back in February.

