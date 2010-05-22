Meet The New Truthers Who Think Western Powers Faked The Cheonan Shipwreck To Start WW3

The newest breed of Truthers thinks America, Israel, and the Vatican faked the Cheonan shipwreck to instigate WW3.
Interestingly, a similar claim was put out by Kim Jong-il.
We came to a simpler conclusion: rogue state North Korea sunk the Cheonan and now they’re getting away scot-free.
Truthers started a long string of theories at the Google Group called Sunken South Korean ship has more inconsistencies than the plane flying into the Pentagon on 9/11.
