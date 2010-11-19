Who Is Brian St. Pierre and How Did He End Up The Quarterback Of The Carolina Panthers?

St. Pierre (left) didn’t see much action behind Kurt Warner (right) and Matt Leinart in Arizona

Photo: AP

With starting quarterback Matt Moore out for the remainder of the season and rookie backup Jimmy Clausen out with a concussion, you’d think the Carolina Panthers would to turn to third-stringer Tony Pike, the quarterback they drafted in the sixth-round this year, right?Well, instead coach John Fox has given the starting nod to Brian St. Pierre, a 31-year-old journeyman who has five career NFL pass attempts. He’s been with the team since Friday.



Panthers beat writer Darin Gantt calls this move “impossible to justify” and suggests that Fox has given up on the season and, perhaps, his job with the team.

St. Pierre was drafted in the fifth round in 2003 after a respectable career at Boston College. He’s been on the rosters of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and most recently, the Arizona Cardinals, but has appeared in only two NFL games in eight years. One was in 2004, when he went 0-1 and rushed for -3 yards. (Most likely kneel-downs.)

Before joining the Panthers on Friday, St. Pierre was a stay-at-home dad helping to raise his 15-month-old son. On Sunday, he’ll face Ray Lewis and Co. in his first career NFL start. Local fan favourite and former Appalachian State QB Armanti Edwards will remain the No. 3 option.

