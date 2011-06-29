Meet The New Powers Of Women's Tennis

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It happens every single year.A handful of the most famous tennis players in the world get eliminated in the early stages of Wimbledon – and we’re left to figure out who the heck the remaining players are.



Luckily, we’re here to help.

Here are seven of the eight women’s tennis players left in this year’s draw at Wimbledon that you may not have heard of.

Each of these athletes are at least under the age of 26, but a few of them have found their way into the world top 10 rankings.

Tamira Paszek's mighty serve should get your attention From: Dornbim, Austria

Age: 20

World Ranking: 80 Bio: Paszek has been playing tennis ever since she was a toddler growing up in Austria. She has a strong serve and solid forehand that can give opposing players fits.

Sabine Lisicki has rebounded from numerous injuries to become a top player From: Troisdorf, Germany

Age: 21

World Ranking: 62 Bio: Sabine has found her form ever since missing most of 2010 with multiple injuries. She's back in the world's top 100 thanks in part to her strong, although sometimes inconsistent, serve.

Tsvetana Pironkova is no slouch on grass From: Plovdiv, Bulgaria Age: 23

World Rank: 33 Bio: Pironkova currently holds the distinction of being the best Bulgarian women's tennis player. Her game is well suited for grass courts, and she showed that when she defeated Venus Williams soundly.

Dominika Cibulková uses her speed to wear down opponents From: Bratislava, Slovakia

Age: 22

World Ranking: 24 Bio: Her appearance in the semifinals of the French Open is her best showing to date, but Cibulková is currently playing some great tennis. She may be the fastest player left in the women's draw, and when she's on, she looks like a female Rafael Nadal.

Marion Bartoli on-court mannerisms and solid return game makes her a special player From: Le-Puy-en-Velay, Auvergne, France

Age: 26

World Rank: 9 Bio: Bartoli has made a name for herself with her somewhat spastic motions on the court, but she should also be noticed for her game. Her return game is probably her best attribute, and she showed that when she took down Serena Williams.

Petra Kvitová is one of the most powerful women on tour From: Fulnek, Czech Republic

Age: 21

World Rank: 8 Bio: A lefty with a serve few can match, Petra Kvitová is a force to be reckoned with. She is no stranger to the Wimbledon semifinals having made that round last year. Victoria Azarenka should be considered one of the top players in all of women's tennis From: Minsk, Belarus Age: 21

World Ranking: 5 Bio: There are very few holes in Victoria Azarenka's game. Her serve is fantastic, her ground strokes may be the best in the business. The only real question is if she can handle herself in clutch situations. She should be considered one of the women's favourites to win the title along with this next player...

Bonus: Maria Sharapova is still young and can still bring the thunder From: Nyagan, Russia Age: 24 World Ranking: 6 Bio: Ever since winning Wimbledon at the age of 17, Maria Sharapova has been one of the most recognisable stars in all of sports. If her shoulder holds up, she is likely to be the heir to one of the thrones previously occupied by Venus and Serena. Current world number one Caroline Wozniacki is the other contender.

