Meet The New NYTimes.com Boss

SVP and chief advertising officer Denise Warren will be the new GM of NYTimes.com, following Vivian Schiller’s November 11 departure to become CEO of NPR. PaidContent broke the news and updates the org chart:



Warren will manage all business operations for NYTimes.com, and will report to Martin Nisenholtz, SVP for digital operations. Warren will also continue to lead all ad sales efforts for NYT Media Group, reporting to Scott Heekin-Canedy, president and GM, The New York Times.

Though the New York Times Company has its issues, Denise inherits probably the best brand in news media, and we very much look forward to working with her.

