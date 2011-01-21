Now That The Comcast-NBC-U Merger Is Official...MEET THE NEW OVERLORDS

With the Comcast-NBC-U merger finally approved, this possibly gamechanging fusion of the largest cable/internet provider and a major network will also elevate the careers of quite a few television executive honchos.



While Comcast CEO Brian Roberts is the real winner here, the newly announced corporate team heading NBC contains quite a few of Comcast’s leaders, while NBC execs like Mike Pilot, Jeff Gaspin, and Allison Gollust will be out of a job.

So who are these folks that will ostensibly be running the biggest media company in the world?

Steve Burke is Head Honcho Stephen B. Burke is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Comcast, and was announced as CEO of the new NBC-U back in September. Formerly a Disney employee (he was President of ABC Broadcasting), Burke is responsible for creating the following team of execs who will lead the network. Bob Greenblatt is king of Primetime Officially the incoming chairman of NBC Entertainment, Greenblatt will head the most creative side of NBC's programming. He was most recently president of programming at Showtime, and thus responsible for big hits like 'Dexter' and 'Weeds' coming to fruition. In the past, he also produced favourites like the X-Files and Ally McBeal. Ted Harbert gets serious (and nationwide) A former Fox producer, this Comcast chief exec (he runs the entertainment group, which includes channels like 'E!') has been named chairman of NBC Broadcasting. A step up from being Chelsea Handler's boss (and more...), Harbert will be heading all of the NBC affiliates and syndication in the country. Bonnie Hammer increases her cable resumé Staying on with NBC, Hammer will be moving up to chairman of the NBC Universal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios. Continuing her responsibility for USA and Syfy, she'll also be head of NBC's Chiller, Sleuth, Universal HD and Universal Cable Productions, and Comcast channels E! and G4. Lauren Zalaznick goes bilingual Formerly the president of NBC Universal Women and Lifestyle, Zalaznick already oversees Bravo Media, Oxygen Media, iVillage, and 'Green is Universal.' In being named chairman of NBC Universal Entertainment and Digital Networks, she'll also be heading Digital Candy, Fandango, the Style Network, PBS Sprout, and Spanish-language channel Telemundo and its bilingual sister network, mun2. Jeff Shell goes international The current President of the Comcast Programming group (the channels he's now responsible for are being split among Hammer and Zalaznick), Shell will move up to become chairman of NBC Universal International -- and apparently moving his family from Philadelphia to London. Dick Ebersol is still head coach Currently the Chairman of NBC Universal Sports & Olympics, Ebersol's job won't be changing much. He'll chairman NBC Sports Group, which will include Comcast properties like the Golf Channel, Versus and the Comcast Regional Sports Networks. Think those people are winners in media? Here Are The 10 Most-Watched Women On Cable News >

