Meet The Prop Trading Team That Ditched Goldman Sachs For KKR

In response to the Dodd-Frank legislation that will force firms to stop trading on their own accounts, the Volcker Rule, Goldman Sachs was forced to shutter it Principal Strategies Group last year.



“GSPS,” as the group was known, had an extremely successful run at Goldman but as the deadline for the Volcker Rule got closer, KKR — which won’t have to comply with the Volcker Rule — swooped in late last year to grab up Bob Howard, the head of GSPS, along with the rest of his eight-man team.

Howard is now a Managing Director at KKR and GSPS is now called The Equity Strategies Asset Management Group.

Bob Howard Old Job at Goldman: Managing Director, Head of Goldman Sachs Principal Strategies (GSPS) New Job at KKR: Managing Director, Head of Equity Strategies - Goldman's need to close down its principal strategies desk made Howard a free agent and allowed him to take his whole team to KKR. - Received the John Loeb Award for academic achievement in finance while a student at Harvard Business School. Ami Goldfein Old Job at Goldman: Vice President, Principal Strategies New Job at KKR: Member, Equity Strategies Asset Management Group - Holds a BA in Classical Archeology from the University of Michigan. Daniel Henriques Old Job at Goldman: Trader, Principal Strategies New Job at KKR: Member, Equity Strategies Asset Management Group - A native Brazilian, was once Goldman's in-house expert on South American oil trading strategies. Yi Gu Old Job at Goldman: Strategist, Principal Strategies New Job at KKR: Member, Equity Strategies Asset Management Group - Was on the first team that Goldman created to analyse the risk of credit derivatives trading. - Has a BA in Physics and Computer Science from Harvard. Atul Joshi Old Job at Goldman: Vice President, Principal Strategies New Job at KKR: Member, Equity Strategies Asset Management Group - 2003 Fulbright Scholar. - Graduated magna cum laude as an undergraduate from Wharton. Vinesh Motwani Old Job at Goldman: Vice President, Principal Strategies New Job at KKR: Member, Equity Strategies Asset Management Group - Began career at Credit Suisse. - Has a BA in Computer Science from Brown. Omar Kara Old Job at Goldman: Vice President, Principal Strategies New Job at KKR: Member, Equity Strategies Asset Management Group - Covered basic materials for Himalaya Capital before coming to Goldman. Ralph Marron Old Job at Goldman: Trader, Principal Strategies New Job at KKR: Member, Equity Strategies Asset Management Group - Rose from Trading Assistant to Head of US trading for GSPS. - Started career in risk arbitrage. Jason Muenzen Old Job at Goldman: Vice President, Principal Strategies New Job at KKR: Member, Equity Strategies Asset Management Group - Started at Goldman as a Product Controller. - Graduated magna cum laude from Ithaca College and NYU Stern. Why they left... Goldman Prop Traders Join KKR>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.