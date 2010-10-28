Meet The New King Of The Yahoos

VC, and ex-News Corp guy Ross Levinsohn will become Yahoo’s new EVP of the Americas, TechCrunch reports.



Ross is the guy who convinced News Corp to buy MySpace (and almost Digg).

He’ll work from Los Angeles, according to Kara Swisher, who first reported talks between Levinsohn and Yahoo.

Smart hire.

From what we know about Ross, he’ll understand that Yahoo is not a tech company with media assets; it’s a media company with tech infrastructure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.