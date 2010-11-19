Presenting The Profiles Of Every One Of The 110 New Goldman Sachs Partners

Yesterday Goldman Sachs announced 110 new additions to their partnership pool.



From the moment the list was released, we have researched like crazy and finally we have information on every single newly promoted Goldmanite. We are yet to see a more comprehensive profile of the group.

In their memo to their troops, Lloyd Blankfein and Gary Cohn said: “These appointments recognise some of the firm’s most valued senior professionals and acknowledge their leadership and contribution to the firm’s culture of excellence. These decisions are extremely difficult…”

Check out who congratulated newly-promoted New Yorkers face-to-face >

Chuck Adams – was managing director and head of West Region Healthcare Banking; he’s a UCLA and Wharton Grad Nick S Advani – was made managing director in 2005. William D Anderson – was a managing director in Mergers Leadership Group, co-head of its Anti-Raid/Raid defence Group, led Merger product group. Graduated from Georgetown and served in the US Army reserves. Scott B Barringer – was a managing Director, Money Market Sales, began at Goldman in 1991, was banned from playing hockey at Harvard because he went out drinking Gareth W Bater – was a managing director and Deputy General Counsel, is British Tracey E Benford – a Stanford MBA ’95, she deals in credit risk derivatives, and her parents don’t really know what she does (they think she’s a stockbroker) Avanish R Bhavsar – was an analyst at McKinsey before joining Goldman; he’s a Harvard and Dartmouth grad. The Times announced his wedding in 1999. AND he paid $5 million for an apartment on the UES. V Bunty Bohra – was global head of Structured Product Syndicate desk in Mortgage Department of Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities. Was also co-head of the Structured Finance Group in the Americas and helps the firm recruit MIT undergrads. Joined Goldman in ’96. Stefan R Bollinger – was relocated to Hong Kong earlier this year as head of the Pan-Asian private investor product group business Robert Boroujerdi – went to Northeastern and beat 11 business schools in a competition called the Beanpot Case Analysis Competition Alison L Bott – is the Head of HCM Asia and EMEA Sally A Boyle – was head of human capital management and has said of gender inequality in the workplace: “Men do work flexibly, they just manage it completely differently – they just do it. So until we have men and women working more flexibly, without the stigma attached to it, it will be hard to change the perception that somehow you can’t succeed this way.” Christoph Brand – is a Harvard grad MBA ’94, an executive director in the Frankfurt office, and he’s responsible for business with the German public sector and public sector corporations. Torrey J Browder – worked on Pfizer Inc.’s takeover of Wyeth Inc Philippe L Camu – heads the European business of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, he’s a graduate of HEC in Paris Donald J Casturo – defended Goldman after allegations it was “making money with one hand while stoking the oil-price fervor with another. He said: ‘”There is a clear separation between our research and trading departments.'” He’s a Stanford grad who sold his apartment in Boca Raton recently for $975,000. Member of commodities unit. Chia-Lin Chang – has a PhD in Economics. His thesis was titled: “Essays in the Economics of Innovation: An Application to the Case of Taiwan.” Chang was born in Taiwan and was previously a professor of Applied Mathematics at the National Chung Hsing University. He was made managing director in 2007. Steven N Cho – works in foreign exchange and “enjoys biking to/from Rye to North Westchester “for fun.”‘ David T Y Chou – is a University of Chicago and Dartmouth grad, focuses on CHina market from Hong Kong, been with GS since 2000 Thalia Chryssikou – is an MIT Grad, she’s a PhD ’98, and she works in the London office Colin Coleman – received the Harvard Business School’s “Business Statesman Award” in 1994 and was named one of Euromoney’s World Top 10 “Financing leaders for the 21st Century.” He’s been with Goldman since 2002, when he moved to the firm from JPMorgan. He’s the head of i-banking in South Africa. Kenneth W Coquillette – was identified by a “rising star of wealth management” as a mentor. He works in the Investment Banking Division, where he was made managing director in 2002. He graduated from DePauw in ’82. Cyril Cottu – is the executive director of FX e-commerce; he built all of Goldman’s foreign exchange trading systems in-house Massimo Della Ragione – is the co-head of the Italian investment banking business and specialises in mergers. Based in Milan. Michele I Docharty – co-heads the Synthetic Products Group in the US and said of the Lehman collapse: “The day that Lehman filed for bankruptcy was a crystallizing day for me. I had such a great opportunity to strut my stuff because it was an opportunity…to show I can be cool and calm and we can work through this.” David P Eisman – graduated from UCLA in 1992 with a Masters. Donated $2,500 to Goldman’s Political Action Committee in 2008. Eisman worked with Citigroup and his co-workers Chris Burns and Christina Minnis to provide GTCR, a Chicago private equity firm, with first-lien, second-lien, and messanine loan facilities worth about $1.025 billion. He was made managing director in 2005. He graduated from Wharton in ’90 and used to work at Skadden and Arps. Harry Eliades – works in the London i-banking office and has been dealing with Greek crisis on behalf of bank Christopher Eoyang – believes Shanghai will “develop more along the lines of the New York model — that is, primarily dedicated to its domestic market — rather than as a regional financial centre like London or Singapore.” Samuel W Finkelstein – is the head of emerging markets debt in Asset Management and the head of Macro Strategies. He was made managing director in 2005. In June Finkelstein told the FT: “Debt-to-GDP ratios in the developed world are about double those in emerging markets, and they’re growing. This makes emerging markets interesting because you’re picking up incremental spread, and in return you’re actually taking less macroeconomic risk. I can’t say all fund inflows are long term, but this time emerging markets are a core allocation for an increasing number of investors.” Matthew R Gibson – works in power and utilities. He advised Dynegy on its Blackstone deal. Michele Gill – was managing director, Cornell grad ’98 Michael J Grimaldi – was made managing director in 2002. Dylan S Halterlein – was made managing director in 2006. Elizabeth M Hammack – donated to Race for the Cure, breast cancer charity. Dane E Holmes – is a fan of U2, BBQ ribs, Denzel Washington, Robert Ludlum, speaks French and German, and wanted to be an architect. Also head of investor relations and a JP Morgan alum. Ning Hong – was made managing director in 2007. Shin Horie – is co-director and machinery analyst in the research division in Tokyo. Stephanie Hui – was managing director and has been with bank since 1995. Harvard MBA grad, and worked in New York and Asian offices. Eric S Jordan – is part of the investment banking division and a Georgetown grad. Vijay M Karnani – was managing director of the India securities unit, where he headed up the equities business. He has been with the firm for over 10 years. Christopher M Keogh – is a China portfolio strategist. Was transferred from Beijing to Tokyo for the position, where he coordinates client activity in Japan, South Korea and China. Peter Kimpel – was managing director, and is head of the German real estate department. Joined bank in 1992 as an analyst. Kelvin Koh – was made managing director in 2007. In 2008 his team was voted best oil and gas analysts in Asia. Adam M Korn – worked on stock trading strategies and his father invented a computer programming languaged called KornShell. David Kostin – has been the bank’s chief forecaster since ’08, and prior to that role was picked to head up the U.S. portfolio strategy team for his “astute company analysis” and “macroeconomic understanding.” Joerg H. Kukies – heads up Private Investor Products Group in the Equities and FICC Divisions in Germany and Austria. Joined bank in Equities Division in 2000. Harvard and Sorbonne, grad, then earned a PhD from the University of Chicago for his papers, “The Effect of Introducing New Equity Markets on the IPO Process” and “Stock Markets for High-Technology Firms and Venture Capital Financing: Evidence from Europe.” Andre Laport Ribeiro – head of Latin America equities based in Sao Paolo. Geoffrey Lee – was made managing director in 2005. Laurent Lellouche – was made managing director in 2005 and is based in Paris. Eugene H Leouzon – was the chief underwriting officer for Europe and Asia, sat on the global credit committee. Wayne M Leslie – is a credit trader based in London. John R. Levene – was managing director of Global Securities Services and co-head of the prime brokerage sales team, which focused on arbitrage and international hedge funds. He also co-headed consulting services. Joined bank in 1998. University of Manchester grad. Leland Lim – was made managing director in 2006. Lindsay P LoBue – was vice-president of credit derivatives, and bought a house in Bridgehampton this year for ~$4.7 million. David B Ludwig – was managing director of the technology, media, and telecom sector in the firm’s Equity Capital Markets Group. He expects to see a ton of IPOs in venture-backed companies in the near future. Raghav Maliah – is co-head of Asian Tech, Media and Telecom coverage. Matthew F Mallgrave – donated to Obama campaign, trader. Alain Marcus – spoke at the World Economic Forum. He’s a party animal who’s all over the New York scene. And Marcus donates to Parkinson’s disease research. Robert A. Mass – works in the compliance department, based in New York. Joined firm in 2001. Matthew B. McClure – named managing director in 2007. Patrick S McClymont – worked on the United Continental merger deal. He graduated from Cornell in 1991 and has been with Goldman since at least 1999. He was made managing director in 2006. Dermot W McDonogh – is the international Controller for Goldman Sachs, responsible for both European and Asian financial control and the director of property management. He was made managing director in 2003. Richard P McNeil – is head of the Latin America debt capital markets group. Princeton grad ’84, and was a managing director in the Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities Division. Speaking about a 2009 rally in the markets, he said: “It’s not that people are so much more optimistic about the future as that people are thinking that utter disaster has been averted.” Avinash Mehrotra – nicknamed “Avi,” he was a managing director in the Investment Banking Division, and focuses on M&A in the tech, media and telecommunications sectors. Also involved in recruitment, training and mentoring. Worked on Cisco aquisitions in ’09. Previously worked for Intel, Morgan Stanley and McKinsey. Born in India, grew up in Queens. Stanford (MBA) and Cornell grad. Is a mentor at Hunter College in New York. Jonathan M Meltzer – was made managing director in 2004. Attended Horace Mann School. Johns Hopkins University and Stern grad. Bruce H Mendelsohn – is the Chief underwriting officer for the Americas and co-head of the restructuring group. On bankruptcy financing, he said in ’09: “Because of the current disruptions in the syndicated loan market, most companies will find it more challenging to raise exit financing and instead may attempt to reinstate existing debt or, if there is hard asset collateral, turn to asset backed financing instead. But doing a traditional syndicated term loan is going to be very difficult and it’s going to be very expensive.” Peeyush Misra – is a mortgage derivatives trader, previously with Bear Stearns. When Misra and his team arrived at the bank post-Bear collapse, “expectation [was] that Misra will be a nice profit centre for trading-oriented Goldman, given his annual production of between $50 million and $100 million in revenue for Bear.” Bryan P Mix – was made managing director in 2005, and heads CDO trading. Atosa Moini – was a managing director in loan sales, and is a donor to the Metropolitan Muesum of Art. Ricardo Mora – was a panelist at a disucssion, “Opportunities and Risks in Emerging Markets in the Wake of the Global Financial Crisis” and a former Deutsche Bank-er. Ezra V. Nahum – is a quant. He was a managing director in Goldman’s investment banking division. He was formerly a senior managing director at Bear Stearns, and a VP at BNP Paribas before that. Nahum graduated from Berkeley with a Master’s degree in Probability and Finance in France. Years at Berkeley were the most amazing of his life, and “sometimes [he] regret[s] [he] didn’t slow down in [his] research to enjoy that atmosphere an extra year or two.” He wrote a paper titled “The Pricing of Options Depending on a Discrete Maximum. Nigel M. O’Sullivan – was managing director in the European Pension & Insurance Strategy Group. Joined bank in 1998. Earned degree in Actuarial Science from City University in 1987. He is London-based. Nirubhan Pathmanabhan – was made managing director in 2007. Jonathan M. Penkin – was a Managing Director in the Financing Group in Asia, where he specialises in equity capital markets transactions in Asia except Japan. He’s a graduate of Oxford, University of Cape Town and Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He was born and grew up in South Africa, and he’s currently based in Hong Kong. Michelle H. Pinggera – works in the London i-banking division. She is the Goldman Sachs chief of staff for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Chief Operating Officer for the Securities division of Goldman Sachs in London. She was made managing director in 2008. Pinggera volunteers in Goldman’s charity programs, mentors Temituokpe Esisi, a woman who oversees Tuopsy’s Enterprises, a fashion design business in Lagos, Nigeria, through Goldman’s business education program for entrepreneurs. At first she was dubious about the program. “What did I know about running a fashion business, an IT consultancy or a fish farm?” she asked. But she recently said about the program: “[Being a mentor] has been “the most inspiring experience [of my career so far]. After a long day, I hop online and discuss issues to do with Okpe’s fashion business. It is so refreshing.” Dhruv Piplani – is just 29-years old. Piplani is an equity derivatives trader based out of Hong Kong. He began his career at UBS, where he played on the cricket team and was made executive director before transferring to Goldman. In 2008, he made Trader Monthly’s list of best 30 traders under 30. He also graduated from Texas A&M in 2008 with a degree in Chemical engineering. Dina H. Powell – is the global head of corporate engagement. She works in the firm’s charity outreach. Powell explained of Goldman’s 2010 $100 million commitment to small businesses: “Over the last several years people in the firm have really come to expect that it be engaged in a wide range of philanthropic activities. Our emphasis on philanthropy and public service has played a key role in attracting and retaining talented people.” Sumit Rajpal – is only 34 years old. He joined Goldman, Sachs & Co. in 2000 and became a managing director in 2007. Rajpal serves as a director on the boards of HealthMarkets, Inc., USI Holdings Corporation, CSI Entertainment, Alliance Films Holdings Inc., CW Media Holdings, Inc. and Dollar General Corporation (where he is an observer on the board). He has also been the director of Validus Holdings, an insurance company, since November 2008. Ganesh Ramani – joined Goldman in 2003. He works in Principal Funding and Investments. Before, he was at Intergen and GE Capital. He got his MBA in 1994 from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and attended the LSE for two years from 2000 until 2002. James H. Reynolds – was named managing director in 2007; he is part of Goldman Sachs’s Principal Investment Area based in London, where he is a Portfolio Manager focusing on private equity primary, secondary and Mezzanine related investments. He taught a course titled: Uncorrelated Strategies: Private Equity in 2008 at Annee Universitaire. Stuart Riley – was named managing director in 2009, lives in Houston. Karl J. Robijns – was named managing director in 2008. He came to Goldman from Citadel, where he was the head of European Energy trading. He left in 2007 to start a hedge fund. Before, he got his MBA from Insead and was an Engineer at Shell. Might cycle in his spare time. Craig Russell – is probably not the Canadian drag queen, but he might be a quant. Russell works in Alternative Capital Markets. Luke A. Sarsfield III – has been with Goldman since 1999. He oversees Goldman’s global medical device business within the investment banking division and covers the medical device sector. Before Goldman, he was an analyst at Credit Suisse. Sarsfield went to private school in New Jersey, graduated from Harvard in ’95, where he got a degree in Anthropology, and he got his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1999. He was named managing director in 2007; he was on the faculty of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation’s Medical Innovation Summit; and he’s the Board Chair of LiteracyINC. Stephen B. Scobie – probably not the famous poet with a PhD, but we can dream John C. Shaffer – is currently the Head of High Yield Credit Sales at Goldman. Before, he was in debt and equity at Merrill Lynch. Shaffer was the 1986 National Championship quarterback at Penn State; he donated $2,300 to the Rudy Guiliani Presidential committee. And he may also have held the title of director of technology at the i-bank Greenhill&Co, and have had this to say about e-mail: “Sometimes an unplanned outage could take a whole weekend to recover. I’d stay up all night getting things back up and running.” Konstantin A. Shakhnovich – he got his PhD in 2001. Click here to download his thesis: The Statistical Mechanics of Continuous Random Networks. He (and Goldman Sachs) commented on a thesis paper titled “Fundamental Uncertainty, Earning Announcements And Equity Options.” And he co-authored an article on or titled “Fermi surface evolution in underdoped cuprate,” and one on the “Statistical mechanics of permanent random atomic and molecular networks.” This guy is serious. Daniel M. Shefter – he was named managing director in 2002, and he lives in Brooklyn. He is a Columbia JD-MBA (93) who worked as a tax associate for Skadden Arps. One man’s nickname for him was “the second year associate who is smarter than all of the tax partners.” He’s known as an extremely nice guy who is very modest – for example – about his promotion, he states it’s a “clerical error.” He might be the number one guy in the world when it comes to the design and architecture of complex securities. Michael L. Simpson – maybe he’s a quant? Mark R. Sorrell – is in the M&A department in London, and is the son of someone who’s been knighted – Sir Martin Sorrell. Mark’s two brothers have also worked for the bank – one is a managing director in asset management and the other left last year to start a hedge fund. J. Richard Suth – joined the firm in 2004 CDC IXIS in the equities department. Jasper Tans – is the head of Goldman’s Japan financing group in Tokyo, the most profitable securities firm in Wall Street history. Patrick Tassin de Nonneville – French and in 1994 was admitted to the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique university near Paris, that has “traditionally prepared technocrats to lead French government and industry.” Megan M. Taylor – is the chief operating officer of the Private Wealth Management business in the Investment Management Division. She was named an “Influential Woman In Business” by the YWCA. She got her BA, summa cum laude, in International Relations from Washington and Lee University, where she’s on the advisory board, in 1996. She and her husband live in New York City. Teresa Teague – works in Goldman’s Hong Kong office where she’s responsible for Asian Financial Sponsors coverage. She joined Goldman in 1993. Before Goldman, she graduated from Dartmouth in 1992, worked at Kidder Peabody and got her MBA from Harvard Business School in 1997. She’s also on the board of Figure Skating in Harlem. Pawan Tewari – works in High Technology M&A; joined Goldman in 1999 from Morgan Stanley, was named a managing director in 2004; launched the first American chapter of the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA); he and his wife, Shruti Shree, have two children and live in California. He’s a Columbia MBA who did his undergrad at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, India and recently worked on a deal with International Rectifier. Klaus B. Toft – wrote the oft-cited 1996 paper “Optimal Capital Structure” and also the paper “How Firms Should Hedge” Kenro Tsutsumi – was named managing director in 2007 Richard Tufft – may be a cricket player; won a Reuters Extel Award for excellence in 2005 Toshihiko Umetani – was named managing director back in 2006 Jonathan R. Vanica – was named managing director in 2009; went to UCLA School of Management Philip J. Venables – is the chief information risk officer, and he’s on the board of NYU-Poly, and he was named managing director in 2008 Simone Verri – is co-head of the FICC Derivatives team in the Investment Banking Division in London; he earned his MSc in Finance and Economics in 1997 from the London School of Economics Daniel Wainstein – is the head of Brazil investment banking at Goldman Sachs. Kevin A. Walker – named managing director back in 2006 Robert P. Wall – was the head of Goldman’s Money Market Trading in 2001 David D. Wildermuth – graduated from Dartmouth in 1986 Chang-Po Yang – might have co-written this paper on the Arab economies, Uruguay, and the EU Alan Zhang – was just hired last year to be Goldman’s Head of China Securities Xing Zhang – works in China; has a PhD in economics; worked at the State Economic and Trade Commission Fiscal and Financial Affairs

