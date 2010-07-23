More Evidence The "Death Of Journalism" Is A Self-Serving Crock Of BS: Meet The New Fresh Media Faces Of Yahoo

Paris Hilton with Yahoo’s entertainment editor, Courtney Reimer.

Back in May, Jimmy Pitaro, the man in charge of Yahoo’s media division, told AdAge that the company planned to double the amount of original content it produces, from 10% to 20%, over the next year.One of the things that will help Yahoo achieve that goal is Associated Content, the crowd-sourced freelancer factory it recently acquired for more than $100 million.



The other is the small army of journalists it has been amassing over the past few years.

It began in 2007 when Yahoo created a network of highly successful sports blogs that now employs dozens of writers and has surpassed ESPN.com as the top online sports destination. The original content expansion continued in 2008 when Yahoo launched a women’s blog called Shine run by former Jane magazine editor in chief Brandon Holley, who now oversees a staff of eight. It’s been getting ramped up in recent months with the launch of a new politics, national affairs and media blog, and an entertainment blog.

By our count, the company has made at least nine new editorial hires so far this year, and they’re currently recruiting for an editor to oversee a “small team of professional bloggers” for a soon-to-be-launched finance site. In late April, Jamie Mottram, Yahoo’s managing editor of blogs, said he planned to hire 12 additional full time editorial staffers.

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz gave the original content efforts a nod during the company’s second quarter 2010 earnings call earlier this week:

We continue to make investments in our existing content and media sites. With Yahoo! News, we focus on building out a voice and identity for the site, much like we’ve done for sports. We’ve recently established a politics and opinion team, and since then we’ve seen click-through rates increase up to 50% on political content. And in early July, we launched The Upshot. The blog focuses on politics, the media, and breaking news. The team behind it uses their incredible reporting skills, as well as analysis of what’s trending on Yahoo! to deliver content that’s designed to be relevant for our audience.

Yahoo clearly needs them on board if it wants to grow the company, which it failed to do during its mediocre second quarter.

So who are these folks?

We’d like to introduce you to about 20 of them. (Sorry Yahoo! Sports and Yahoo! Shine, but there are too many of you so we had to be picky.)

