Here's How To Play '100 Balls,' Which Is Quickly Becoming As Popular As 'Flappy Bird'

For everyone who missed out on the “Flappy Bird” craze, don’t worry: there’s now a chance to get in on the next wave of addicting games.

100 Balls has soared to the top spot of iTunes free app chart, has already spawned lots of clones, and has not yet been removed from the App Store because of how addictive it is.

According to Geektime, the original 100 Balls is the iOS-only version created by Lithuanian developer Giedrius Tazunas on April 15. Seems like there haven’t been any iOS clones yet, but the Android options abound.

Slovenian developer team FreaXator Games launched an Android version also called 100 Balls on May 5. And several other Android clones have erupted from different developers since then.

You can download the game for free in Apple’s App Store, and you can get a clone of the game in Google Play.

Here’s how it works:

Open the app and click start while trying to ignore the banner ad up top. (You can pay $US0.99 to remove the ads.)

The eight cups will start rotating around, and you need to get as many of the 100 yellow balls inside the cups as possible. You press on the screen and hold to release the balls. The key here is to get the timing right.

The cups will empty the yellow balls back into the funnel to replenish the stock.

100 Balls

As the rounds progress (inconspicuously in the light grey writing in the center), the cups start to disappear and the remaining ones move faster.

100 Balls

On higher levels, cups change colours, and the balls that fall in them change colour too, turning into higher-value balls. The game ends when all of the balls or cups are lost. The longer you remain in the game the more points you get.

100 Balls

This Android clone, which is also called 100 Balls but is from a different developer than the original, looks pretty similar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.