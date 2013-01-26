Meet The New CFO Of $700 Million Etsy

Kristina Salen

Photo: Fidelity

Etsy’s new CFO Kristina Salen is a seasoned financial expert. Before joining Etsy, Salen led Fidelity Investments’ media, Internet, and telecommunications group for seven years.



While at Fidelity, Salen led “tens of billions of dollars” worth of investments in companies like Google, eBay, Amazon, Spotify, and Hubspot.

Salen has also held several financial and executive roles at Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch, Lazard Freres, and SBC Warburg.

Salen received her MBA in finance from Columbia University in 2003. She was also designated a Fulbright scholar for her work in political science and economics that same year.

She’s also an avid Etsy user, Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson said at a recent PandoMonthly event.

“She buys a lot of things on Etsy,” Dickerson said. “I don’t think she makes and sells stuff, but maybe she has a secret account.”

Salen will officially join the company starting in February.

