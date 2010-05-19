Meet Barack Obama's favourite Mutual Fund Managers

Photo: The White House
This week, the President and Vice President released their 2009 financial disclosure reports on the White House blog.The practice of disclosing the President’s financial investments is a new custom that began with Obama, so we decided to check out which mutual fund managers the nation’s top executives consider the best.
The White House blog notes that neither the President nor the Vice President have any conflicts of interest.
Luckily for Obama and Biden, none of the money managers they’ve chosen to invest with are on our list of Q1’s worst mutual fund managers.
Q1 return: +5.35%
Fund: Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX)
Size: $51.51 billion
Top holdings: Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Company, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo Company
Q1 return: +7.36%
Fund: Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund (VFTSX)
Size: $362.58 million
Top holdings: ExxonMobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, General Electric Company, Procter & Gamble Company
Q1 return: +0.58%
Fund: Hawaiian Tax Free Trust Class A (HULAX)
Size: $708.23 million
Top holdings: Hawaii St Dept Budget & Fin Sp Rev Bds, Hawaii St Go Bds 5%, Honolulu Hawaii City & Cnty G O Bds 5%, Hawaii St Arpts Sys Rev Ref Bds 5.625%, Hawaii St Go Bds 5%
Fidelity Freedom 2020 Fund (FFFDX): $15,001 - $50,000
Dreyfus Technology Growth (DGVRX: $1,001 - $15,000
Janus Aspen Janus Portfolio (JAGRX): $1,001 - $15,000
Janus Aspen Enterprise (JAAGX): $1,001 - $15,000
Legg Mason/Western Asset Variable Global High Yield Bond (SIHYX): $1,001 - $15,000
MFS VIT Utilities (FVUSA001QS): $1,001 - $15,000
SBL Fund Series V Mid-Cap Value (FVUSA00197): $1,001 - $15,000
SBL Fund Series Q Small Cap Value (FVUSA001KV): $1,001 - $15,000
Invesco AIM VI International Growth (FVUSA000H2): $1,001 - $15,000
Invesco AIM VI Global Health Care (FVUSA001GX): $1,001 - $15,000
Q1 return: +3.43%
Fund: Fidelity Freedom 2020 Fund (FFFDX)
Size: $20.7 billion
Top holdings: Fidelity Disciplined Equity, Fidelity Series Large Cap Value, Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity, Fidelity Growth Company, Fidelity Series 100 Index
Q1 return: +1.45%
Fund: Dreyfus Technology Growth (DGVRX)
Size: $254.9 million
Top holdings: Qualcomm Inc, Google Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Research in Motion Ltd
Q1 return: +3.17%
Fund: Janus Aspen Janus Portfolio (JAGRX)
Size: $2.6 billion
Top holdings: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Cisco Systems Inc, Apple Inc, Crown Castle Intl Corp, International Business Machines Corp
Q1 return: +3.17%
Fund: Janus Aspen Enterprise (JAAGX)
Size: $615.6 million
Top holdings: Crown Castle Intl Corp, Celgene Corp, Li & Fung Ltd, Atmel Corp, St. Jude Medical Inc
Q1 return: +4.91%
Fund: Legg Mason/Western Asset Variable Global High Yield Bond (SIHYX)
Size: $55.3 million
Top holdings: Republic of Venezuela 5.75%, Iasis Holdco Sr Pik Loan Term Loan, Engy Future Hldgs 11.25%, Belden & Blake 8.75%, Sprint Cap 8.75%
Q1 return: N/A
Fund: MFS VIT Utilities (FVUSA001QS)
Size: $55.3 million
Top holdings: Williams Companies Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Virgin Media Inc, Questar Corp, Cellcom Israel Ltd
Q1 return: N/A
Fund: SBL Fund Series V Mid-Cap Value (FVUSA00197)
Size: $319.5 million
Top holdings: Computer Sciences Corp, Insituform Technologies A, Bemis Company Inc, Chico's FAS Inc, McDermott International
Q1 return: N/A
Fund: SBL Fund Series Q Small Cap Value (FVUSA001KV)
Size: $129.4 million
Top holdings: Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Insituform Technologies A, Southern Union Company, Cabela's Inc, Hanover Insurance Group Inc
Q1 return: N/A
Fund: Invesco AIM VI International Growth (FVUSA000H2)
Size: $1.4 billion
Top holdings: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ADR, AIM Short Term Inv Liquid Assets Instl, AIM Treasurer's Ser Tr Prem Instl, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
Q1 return: N/A
Fund: Invesco AIM VI Global Health Care (FVUSA001GX)
Size: $160.8 million
Top holdings: CVS Caremark Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Roche Holding AG, Amgen Inc
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.