Meet Barack Obama's favourite Mutual Fund Managers

Vince Veneziani, Courtney Comstock
Photo: The White House

This week, the President and Vice President released their 2009 financial disclosure reports on the White House blog.The practice of disclosing the President’s financial investments is a new custom that began with Obama, so we decided to check out which mutual fund managers the nation’s top executives consider the best.

The White House blog notes that neither the President nor the Vice President have any conflicts of interest.

Luckily for Obama and Biden, none of the money managers they’ve chosen to invest with are on our list of Q1’s worst mutual fund managers.

First, Obama's holdings...

Obama has between $150,000 and $300,000 in three mutual funds.

Source: White House blog

The following are the managers of those funds.

Michael H. Buek

Q1 return: +5.35%

Fund: Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX)

Size: $51.51 billion

Top holdings: Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Company, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo Company

Source: Morningstar

Michael Perre

Q1 return: +7.36%

Fund: Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund (VFTSX)

Size: $362.58 million

Top holdings: ExxonMobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, General Electric Company, Procter & Gamble Company

Source: Morningstar

Stephen K. Rodgers

Q1 return: +0.58%

Fund: Hawaiian Tax Free Trust Class A (HULAX)

Size: $708.23 million

Top holdings: Hawaii St Dept Budget & Fin Sp Rev Bds, Hawaii St Go Bds 5%, Honolulu Hawaii City & Cnty G O Bds 5%, Hawaii St Arpts Sys Rev Ref Bds 5.625%, Hawaii St Go Bds 5%

Source: Morningstar

Now on to Vice President Biden's favourite managers...

For the year 2009, here's a range of how much Joe Biden had invested in his various funds:

Fidelity Freedom 2020 Fund (FFFDX): $15,001 - $50,000
Dreyfus Technology Growth (DGVRX: $1,001 - $15,000
Janus Aspen Janus Portfolio (JAGRX): $1,001 - $15,000
Janus Aspen Enterprise (JAAGX): $1,001 - $15,000
Legg Mason/Western Asset Variable Global High Yield Bond (SIHYX): $1,001 - $15,000
MFS VIT Utilities (FVUSA001QS): $1,001 - $15,000
SBL Fund Series V Mid-Cap Value (FVUSA00197): $1,001 - $15,000
SBL Fund Series Q Small Cap Value (FVUSA001KV): $1,001 - $15,000
Invesco AIM VI International Growth (FVUSA000H2): $1,001 - $15,000
Invesco AIM VI Global Health Care (FVUSA001GX): $1,001 - $15,000

Jonathan Shelon

Q1 return: +3.43%

Fund: Fidelity Freedom 2020 Fund (FFFDX)

Size: $20.7 billion

Top holdings: Fidelity Disciplined Equity, Fidelity Series Large Cap Value, Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity, Fidelity Growth Company, Fidelity Series 100 Index

Source: Morningstar

Barry Mills

Q1 return: +1.45%

Fund: Dreyfus Technology Growth (DGVRX)

Size: $254.9 million

Top holdings: Qualcomm Inc, Google Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Research in Motion Ltd

Source: Morningstar

Jonathan Coleman

Q1 return: +3.17%

Fund: Janus Aspen Janus Portfolio (JAGRX)

Size: $2.6 billion

Top holdings: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Cisco Systems Inc, Apple Inc, Crown Castle Intl Corp, International Business Machines Corp

Source: Morningstar

Brian Demain

Q1 return: +3.17%

Fund: Janus Aspen Enterprise (JAAGX)

Size: $615.6 million

Top holdings: Crown Castle Intl Corp, Celgene Corp, Li & Fung Ltd, Atmel Corp, St. Jude Medical Inc

Source: Morningstar

Michael C. Buchanan

Q1 return: +4.91%

Fund: Legg Mason/Western Asset Variable Global High Yield Bond (SIHYX)

Size: $55.3 million

Top holdings: Republic of Venezuela 5.75%, Iasis Holdco Sr Pik Loan Term Loan, Engy Future Hldgs 11.25%, Belden & Blake 8.75%, Sprint Cap 8.75%

Source: Morningstar

Maura A. Shaughnessy

Q1 return: N/A

Fund: MFS VIT Utilities (FVUSA001QS)

Size: $55.3 million

Top holdings: Williams Companies Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Virgin Media Inc, Questar Corp, Cellcom Israel Ltd

Source: Morningstar

James P. Schier

Q1 return: N/A

Fund: SBL Fund Series V Mid-Cap Value (FVUSA00197)

Size: $319.5 million

Top holdings: Computer Sciences Corp, Insituform Technologies A, Bemis Company Inc, Chico's FAS Inc, McDermott International

Source: Morningstar

James P. Schier (A double favourite! Impressive, Schier)

Q1 return: N/A

Fund: SBL Fund Series Q Small Cap Value (FVUSA001KV)

Size: $129.4 million

Top holdings: Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Insituform Technologies A, Southern Union Company, Cabela's Inc, Hanover Insurance Group Inc

Source: Morningstar

Barrett K. Sides

Q1 return: N/A

Fund: Invesco AIM VI International Growth (FVUSA000H2)

Size: $1.4 billion

Top holdings: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ADR, AIM Short Term Inv Liquid Assets Instl, AIM Treasurer's Ser Tr Prem Instl, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA

Source: Morningstar

Derek Taner

Q1 return: N/A

Fund: Invesco AIM VI Global Health Care (FVUSA001GX)

Size: $160.8 million

Top holdings: CVS Caremark Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Roche Holding AG, Amgen Inc

Source: Morningstar

