Meet Barack Obama's favourite Mutual Fund Managers

This week, the President and Vice President released their 2009 financial disclosure reports on the White House blog.The practice of disclosing the President’s financial investments is a new custom that began with Obama, so we decided to check out which mutual fund managers the nation’s top executives consider the best.



The White House blog notes that neither the President nor the Vice President have any conflicts of interest.

Luckily for Obama and Biden, none of the money managers they’ve chosen to invest with are on our list of Q1’s worst mutual fund managers.

