Meet The Most Popular Man At Baseball's Winter Meetings

Scott Boras is hidden somewhere behind some 50-60 members of the press.

Photo: Adam Fusfeld

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. – When the Cubs’ press conference announcing the Carlos Pena signing ended, a hoard of media members got on their horse and bolted out of the room.No, they weren’t reacting to a free buffet announcement at the Dolphin Resort. The press was following its most coveted subject – super-agent Scott Boras.



Boras has been notably invisible all weekend. While other powerful agents – including Jim Lindell, a Cliff Lee representative – occasionally make lobby appearances, Boras has remained in his suite, and likely in those of general managers and executives from around baseball.

So despite having Tony La Russa and Jim Leyland available for questions in the media room, the press cornered Boras in the second floor lobby before he could escape to his room, and fired questions on all topics: chiefly regarding Prince Fielder and Adrian Beltre.

Photo: BI/Adam Fusfeld

Though he remained coy regarding negotiation specifics, the evasiveness did provide a few laughs. When asked about what kind of contract he expects for Prince Fielder, who is due for free agency next winter, he said, “Well, let’s say there’s been some attractive information about sluggers recently.”

So much for Jayson Werth’s contract being too unexpected to truly fluctuate the market.



Keep it on the Sports Page for a few more of Boras’s colourful comments.

