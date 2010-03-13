Meet The Money Man Behind Your TweetDeck (And Bit.ly)

, the top dog at not-an-incubator-but-kind-of-an-incubator-ugh-please-just-call-us-a-holding-company Betaworks.



Betaworks is an investor in Twitter app TweetDeck and URL shortner Bit.ly. It sold Twitter search engine Summize to Twitter. Notice a pattern? Good. John says Betaworks wants to invest exclusively in the “real-time” Web.

He says, “we’re either building a mountain or digging a hole.” Watch, won’t you?



Here’s our interviews with John:

